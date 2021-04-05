Electric Blanket Market 2021-2026; Industry Size, Scope, Growth Drivers, Upcoming Trends, Top Companies, Scope, Challenges and Opportunities
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Electric Blanket Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global electric blanket market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. An electric blanket is a bed covering made using wool, cotton, polyester, or acrylic materials. It is integrated with a wiring system that offers heat and warmth through the coil wires. It comprises a control unit, which enables the user to alter the amount of heat generated. Moreover, it is plugged into an electrical outlet and utilized for pre-heating the bed or keeping the user warm.
At present, there is a rise in the demand for comfortable and luxurious bedding items on account of rapid urbanization and inflating income levels. This, along with the growing geriatric population, which is relatively more sensitive to harsh weather, represents one of the significant factors fueling the growth of the electric blanket market. Apart from this, the leading players are introducing lightweight, battery-powered, mobile chargeable, and water- and stain-resistant product variants. These players are also launching variants using microfiber fleece to offer additional insulation and warmth retention, which is projected to drive the market.
Electric Blanket Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the electric blanket market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Morphy Richards Limited
- Sunbeam Products Inc. (Newell Brands Inc)
- Glen Dimplex Group
- Silentnight Group Ltd.
- Argos Limited (J Sainsbury Plc)
- MAXSA Innovations LLC
- Beurer GmbH
- Slumberdown Group Limited
- CDB Goldair
- Shavel Associates Inc.
- Biddeford Blankets LLC (Microlife Corporation)
The report has segmented the global electric blanket market on the basis of type, size, material, distribution channel, end user and region.
Breakup by Type:
- Electric Under Blankets
- Electric Over Blankets
Breakup by Size:
- Single Size
- Double Size
- King Size
Breakup by Material:
- Wool
- Cotton
- Polyester
- Acrylic
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Commercial
- Hotels
- Hospitals
- Others
- Residential
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
