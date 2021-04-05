Electric Blanket Market 2021-2026; Industry Size, Scope, Growth Drivers, Upcoming Trends, Top Companies, Scope, Challenges and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Electric Blanket Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global electric blanket market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. An electric blanket is a bed covering made using wool, cotton, polyester, or acrylic materials. It is integrated with a wiring system that offers heat and warmth through the coil wires. It comprises a control unit, which enables the user to alter the amount of heat generated. Moreover, it is plugged into an electrical outlet and utilized for pre-heating the bed or keeping the user warm.

At present, there is a rise in the demand for comfortable and luxurious bedding items on account of rapid urbanization and inflating income levels. This, along with the growing geriatric population, which is relatively more sensitive to harsh weather, represents one of the significant factors fueling the growth of the electric blanket market. Apart from this, the leading players are introducing lightweight, battery-powered, mobile chargeable, and water- and stain-resistant product variants. These players are also launching variants using microfiber fleece to offer additional insulation and warmth retention, which is projected to drive the market.

Electric Blanket Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the electric blanket market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Morphy Richards Limited

Sunbeam Products Inc. (Newell Brands Inc)

Glen Dimplex Group

Silentnight Group Ltd.

Argos Limited (J Sainsbury Plc)

MAXSA Innovations LLC

Beurer GmbH

Slumberdown Group Limited

CDB Goldair

Shavel Associates Inc.

Biddeford Blankets LLC (Microlife Corporation)

The report has segmented the global electric blanket market on the basis of type, size, material, distribution channel, end user and region.

Breakup by Type:

Electric Under Blankets

Electric Over Blankets

Breakup by Size:

Single Size

Double Size

King Size

Breakup by Material:

Wool

Cotton

Polyester

Acrylic

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by End User:

Commercial Hotels Hospitals Others

Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-blankets-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

