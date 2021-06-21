Electric Bikes Market Likely To Boost Future Growth By 2026 | Hero, Avon Cycles, Okinawa

Latest publication on Electric Bikes Market is added in HTF MI research reporsitory provides in-depth analysis, Competitive scenario, and future market trends and strategies. The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa and many other countries along with major players profiled such as Electrotherm (India) Limited, Ampere Vehicles Private Limited, Ather Energy Private Limited, Avon Cycles Limited, Hero Electric Vehicles Private Limited, Lohia Auto Private Limited, NDS Eco Motors Private Limited, Okinawa Autotech Private Limited, Tork Motors Private Limited, Tunwal E-Bike India Private Limited. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026.

Summary

India is at an early stage of the ‘transition to electric vehicles’ phase. An increase in concern over pollution and other environmental issues, and lower operating costs of electric vehicles in comparison to fuel-driven vehicles are the major reasons behind the increased adoption of electric bikes, consequently, boosting market growth. With the government encouraging the adoption of electrified vehicles, the electric bikes market in India is expected to grow further in the coming years. The cost of running electric bikes is about INR 10 for 70 Km, whereas the same distance can be covered by a conventional counterpart at a minimum cost of INR 102.

As of FY 2020, the electric bikes market in India was valued at INR 3.58 Bn and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~52.67% during the 2020-2025 period, to reach INR 29.67 Bn by 2025.

Government initiatives:

In February 2018, the Indian government’s policy think tank, Niti Aayog proposed and mandated the electrification of all two wheelers with a displacement capacity of below 150 cc by March 2025. With this policy mandate, the two-wheeler industry is likely to experience a rapid transition toward electric mobility. These initiatives have been undertaken to curb pollution and reduce the country’s import bills by INR ~1200 Bn by 2025.

Companies Covered:

Electrotherm (India) Limited

Ampere Vehicles

Ather Energy

Avon Cycles

Hero Electric Vehicles

Lohia Auto

NDS Eco Motors

Okinawa Autotech

Tork Motors

Tunwal E-Bike

