Electric Bike Market in Northern India to Boom in Coming Years
In terms of retail sales value, the market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 63.9% from 2020 to 2025 and attain a revenue of more than $1.0 billion in 2025. A key factor fueling the growth of the market is the provision of lucrative financial incentives and subsidies on electric vehicles by the government. Moreover, the government is also providing tax exemptions and purchase rebates for promoting the utilization of electric vehicles and two-wheelers in the country.
Between the two, the lead-acid category recorded higher growth in the market in the past. This was because of the low prices of these batteries, their easy availability, and the huge requirement for electric scooters in the country. However, the Li-ion battery category will register huge growth in the coming years, on account of the falling prices of the Li-ion batteries, the growing requirement for high-range and high-speed two-wheelers, and rapid technological developments in Li-ion battery production in the country.
The Indian electric scooter and motorcycle market will demonstrate rapid advancement in Karnataka and Delhi in the coming years, as per the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India. This will be due to the growing requirement for two-wheeler mobility solutions and services, especially among migrants, the increasing concerns being raised over the environmental degradation, and the rising public preference for green and clean vehicles over the conventionally used automobiles in these states.
Hence, it can be said without any hesitation that the demand for electric scooters and motorcycles will soar in India in the future years, primarily because of the rising requirement for eco-friendly two-wheelers and the increasing implementation of favorable government policies in the country.