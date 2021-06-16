Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market is expected Huge CAGR of 26.0% in the forecast period 2027 Electric Axle Drive and Wheel Drive Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 26.0% in the forecast period 2027

Car rental or car hire agency is the services that rent automobiles at certain cost for short period of time. These services are by local branches which are generally located near busy areas or airports in the city, and has website to allow online reservations.

Car rental market is expected to reach USD 167.69 billion by 2027 witnessing the market growth at a rate of 7.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The market has witness significant growth in the years to come due to the increase in automotive production across the globe and with consumer preference over luxury and hybrid vehicles with advanced technology.

Car Rental market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. SWOT analysis is performed while generating this market report along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing and collecting data. By keeping into focus customer requirements, the report is prepared by chewing over plentiful of market parameters. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is performed in this report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of client’s business.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the global car rental market report are Avis budget group, SIXT, Enterprise Holdings, Inc, Europcar, Localiza, The Hertz Corporation, Carzonrent India pvt ltd, Eco Rent a Car, Advantage OPCO, LLC, Shenzhen Topone Car Rental Co. Ltd, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Bettercar Rental, National Car Rental, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Car Rental Market

On the basis of type, the car rental market is segmented into luxury cars, executive cars, economy cars, SUVs and MUVs

On the basis of application, the car rental market is segmented into local usage, airport transport, outstation and others

Based on booking, the car rental market is segmented into offline booking and online booking.

Based on end-use, the car rental market is segmented into self-driver and chauffeur-driven

Based on fare price, the car rental market is segmented into economy/budget cars, luxury/premium cars

On the basis of rental length, the car rental market is segmented into short term and long term

Country Level Analysis

The Car Rental market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Car Rental market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Highlights of Car Rental Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Car Rental market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Car Rental market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Car Rental market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

