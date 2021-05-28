Elections strengthened Assad’s power – opposition: falsification | free press

Damascus (AP) – Ruler Bashar al-Assad cemented his rule in the civil war country of Syria by overwhelmingly won the presidential election.

According to official information, the 55-year-old received 95.1 percent of the vote, a parliament speaker announced. However, the opposition dismissed the results as illegal. Leading government critic Hadi al-Bahra described them on Twitter as forged and manipulated on Friday. There are also major doubts about this internationally. The European Union does not recognize the results of the presidential elections.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, congratulated Assad and assured him of further support in the “fight against terrorism and extremism”. The results fully confirmed Assad’s authority, he wrote in a telegram. Together with Iran, Russia is Assad’s main ally. “We congratulate President Assad on the clear election victory and hope that the election results will lead to renewed peace and prosperity in Syria,” Iran’s foreign ministry said.

The authoritarian head of state has been in power since 2000, which he took over from his father Hafiz al-Assad. He is now entering his fourth term in office, which will last seven years – until 2028. In the 2014 elections, he received some 89 percent.

According to the information, the turnout this time was almost 79 percent. Bahra, however, doubted that so many Syrians had cast their votes. The numbers given are “make you laugh and cry”. The two opponents of Assad had no chance in the vote last Wednesday. In any case, they were only considered as candidates to count.

Syria has been in a civil war for more than a decade, displacing about 12 million people. Many areas have been destroyed. Moreover, the country is in a serious economic crisis. Millions suffer from hunger and poverty. Internationally, the Syrian government is largely isolated. The government’s supporters control about two-thirds of the country. Only in these areas could the Syrians vote.

After the election results were announced, state media showed celebrations in various parts of the country. Thousands of people celebrated in the center of the capital Damascus. Despite the corona pandemic, they were packed closely together. Many waved Syrian flags or held up portraits of Assad. Fireworks rose into the sky.

The choice was also met with international criticism. EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell said she had not met the criteria for a “true democratic vote”. It undermines efforts to resolve the conflict. The EU also extended its sanctions against Damascus for another year.

UN mediator Syria Geir Pedersen was also critical. The vote is not part of the international political process, he confirmed before the UN Security Council in New York. A Security Council resolution calls for UN-supervised elections in Syria after the government and opposition agree on a new constitution. However, the work of the Constitutional Commission in Geneva has been halted for months.

According to observers, the Syrian leadership was about a high turnout in the elections to give Assad extra legitimacy. A Syrian teacher reported that she and her colleagues had been asked to vote by the ruling Ba’ath party. As a result, Assad can present himself to the international community as the ruler of the country with no alternative, to break the isolation. Recently, there have been reports of rapprochement between Syria and Saudi Arabia.