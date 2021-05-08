Elections fuel debate on new independence referendum | Free press

Edinburgh (AP) – Driven by the anticipated success of the parliamentary elections in Scotland, the ruling party SNP has substantiated its demands for a new independence referendum.

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that a referendum would be promoted if there was a majority in parliament and “when the time is right”. However, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed a referendum in the Daily Telegraph newspaper (Saturday) as “irresponsible and inconsiderate”.

In the British part of the country, the results of Thursday’s vote should be known on Saturday afternoon. Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party (SNP) is hoping for an absolute majority. In that case, Johnson would come under greater pressure to allow a referendum. It is foreseeable that the SNP will clearly get the most seats. It is also very likely that, along with the Greens, they will achieve a majority of supporters of independence in the regional parliament.

Sturgeon confirmed on Channel 4 that she would pass a law for a new referendum. “If Boris Johnson wants to end this, he has to go to court. In almost any other democracy, this would be an absurd debate. If the Scottish people have voted for a pro-independence majority in the Scottish Parliament, no politician has the right to stand in the way. “

In the elections, the SNP had already won three constituencies on Saturday morning compared to the previous vote. It is uncertain whether it will be enough to achieve an absolute majority. The Scottish electoral system provides equalization mandates for the other parties.

The constitutional issue is also controversial. According to most experts, the London government should agree to a referendum on Scotland’s separation from the UK. That was the case in 2014. At the time, 55 percent of Scots voted against independence in a first referendum. However, some experts believe that the Scottish Parliament has the right to call a referendum, as it had itself decided on a union with England in 1707. The Supreme Court can ultimately decide.

The UK government emphasizes that the independence issue was resolved in 2014. “It would be irresponsible to have another referendum and another debate on the constitution if we got out of this pandemic and focused on economic recovery,” cabinet member George Eustice told Times Radio. The SNP, on the other hand, maintains that the initial situation has changed as a result of Brexit, which the Scots had rejected.

In the shadow of the elections in Scotland, the outcome of the general election in Wales was still awaited. Somewhat surprisingly, an absolute majority of the Labor Party emerged there. The victory of the Social Democrats was expected, but not so clearly. Elsewhere, the Labor Party suffered heavy losses, losing dozens of seats and important posts in local elections in England. On the other hand, Labor will likely defend the mayor’s office in London. A result in the capital was not expected until next Sunday.