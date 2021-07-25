Election officials: high risk of cyber-attacks in federal elections | free press

In the weeks leading up to the federal election, cyber-attacks and misinformation on the Internet are likely to increase again. The authorities are armed.

Berlin (dpa) – Federal return official Georg Thiel considers the risk of cyberattacks to be “high” ahead of the federal election.

“Our experts believe that there are some potential risks in the IT area alone. The scope of all theoretically imaginable incidents is accordingly broad,” he told the “Welt am Sonntag.” The general election is on September 26.

It is also conceivable that false messages are spread in a targeted manner – for example that the polling stations would close at 3 p.m. “For such cases, we have taken careful precautions with major social media and public broadcasters and can respond quickly to correct such messages,” said Thiel, who is also the head of the Federal Statistical Office. The teams in his authority and in the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) have been strengthened compared to the 2017 federal elections.