Election night: what to see and who will report on the presidential elections in SIC, RTP and TVI

Special editions begin before the surveys are completed.

Rodrigo Guedes de Carvalho and Clara de Sousa.

It is a tradition of all elections. During the day we went to the vote and at the end of the afternoon we sat on the couch to watch election night, watch the number of votes change, listen to expert analysis and watch the speeches of winners and losers. Even in times of pandemic, the presidential elections, which will be held this Sunday January 24th, will not escape the rule and all national generalist channels have prepared a special program.

At TVI, for example, the special will begin with several teams on site. Pedro Mourinho, José Alberto Carvalho, Sara Pinto and Carla Moita are presented in the studio. Regarding the analysis of the results, at the Queluz station Paulo Portas, Miguel Sousa Tavares, Manuela Ferreira Leite, Fernando Medina and Rui Moreira will make political comments.

RTP starts at 6.45pm with a special broadcast that will be broadcast simultaneously on RTP1 and RTP3 and will be directed by José Rodrigues dos Santos, Ana Lourenço and Carlos Daniel. Political comments and analysis are provided by Pedro Adão and Silva, Pedro Norton, João Soares and Miguel Poiares Maduro.

At the same time, the election night at SIC will be chaired by Rodrigo Guedes de Carvalho, Clara de Sousa and Bento Rodrigues. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and will feature Luís Marques Mendes, José Miguel Júdice and Francisco Louçã in the studio to provide the political commentary on this election night.

Ricardo Araújo Pereira, who is still with SIC, will also be on the show while preparing the program “Isto é Gozar Com Quem Trabalh”, which will air this Monday 25th January.