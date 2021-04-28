Election Commission Investigates Johnson | Luxury Official Residence Free press

London (AP) – The UK Election Commission has announced that it will review funding for the luxury renovation in Boris Johnson’s official apartment.

“We have well-founded suspicions that one or more violations have taken place,” said a statement from the committee, which is also responsible for the rules on party funding. It was examined whether the cash flows related to the work at the UK Prime Minister’s office were within the remit of the Commission and whether they were correctly reported.

Johnson reportedly funded the costly renovation of his Downing Street London apartment with a donation from the party. The costs would be well in excess of the £ 30,000 (about £ 34,500) that every prime minister is entitled to annually. Johnson himself denied any wrongdoing during weekly question time in parliament on Wednesday: “The answer is that I paid the costs myself,” said the prime minister.

Labor opposition leader Keir Starmer accused Johnson of getting around the real issue. The important thing is whether there was bridge financing, Starmer said. If it turns out that Johnson is not telling the truth, he will have to resign, the opposition leader warned.

Johnson himself had already commissioned an internal evaluation of the processes surrounding the financing issue. He announced that he would release the details if required to do so. But that depends on the outcome of the exam.

The allegations, which have been circulating in the media for a long time, got a new boost last Friday when Johnson’s ex-advisor Dominic Cummings unpacked in a blog post. “I told him his plans to secretly make party donors pay for the renovation are unethical, stupid, potentially illegal, and would almost certainly violate the rules for disclosing political donations,” the hired adviser wrote. Cummings responded to allegations made by government officials that he had leaked internal information from his time on Downing Street to the media.

The questions about financing his official apartment aren’t the only issue causing Johnson’s anger at the moment. Reports also persist of a disrespectful statement by the conservative politician. As a result, the prime minister is said to have said last year that he would rather accept “the corpses piling up by the thousands” than introduce a second lockdown in the corona pandemic. Johnson denies saying anything, but the BBC and other media cite several internal sources as claiming to have heard it with their own ears.