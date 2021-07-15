Election activists in rubber boots – a fine line | free press

Altena / Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler (dpa) – CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet stands in front of a street flooded with mud-gray water. In the morning he drove to Altena in the Sauerland, in the middle of the flood plain.

Residents here would have lost everything overnight, reports the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, who behaves almost like a reporter on the spot. “It is now important that help arrives here quickly,” he emphasizes. His competitor, SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz, also wants to get a picture of the disaster area in Rhineland-Palatinate. The dramatic flood erupts in the middle of their election campaign – and brings back memories.

Because floods have the potential to decide elections – or at least play a major role. This has been known at the latest since Gerhard Schröder trudged through the Elbe in 2002 in rubber boots. The image is still there almost 20 years later: over his crisp white shirt he wears a green rain parka, the dark gray trousers hidden in the calf-high black boots.

A lot of people say these rubber boots decided the general election. Because before the flood, the SPD is still seven points behind the Union in investigations. Then the rain comes in the east, the Elbe rises until the huge bodies of water break dams and tear up houses. While his challenger Edmund Stoiber is on vacation in Juist, Schröder presents himself as a determined crisis manager in the flood zone. Stoiber thinks that is shabby – Schröder is still literally flushed into the chancellery during the elections.

Since then, there has been talk in politics about ‘rubber boat moments’ in which you can win or lose everything. Chancellor Angela Merkel also slipped into her rubber boots when the Elbe flooded in 2006. During the flood of the century in 2013, she went to Passau, guaranteeing the affected regions millions in aid, while SPD Chancellor Peer Steinbrück remained in Berlin.

Influence on the September elections?

Does the flooding in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia have a similar potential for “Dinghy Moments”? Communications expert and election researcher Frank Brettschneider of the University of Hohenheim does not expect Scholz and Laschet to win many new voters through their actions. No one will see Scholz as “Helmut Schmidt 2.0” overnight. Brettschneider refers to the first example of rubber boot politics in the 1960s: during the devastating storm surge of 1962, Schmidt, as a senator of the SPD, called out to the Bundeswehr for help, coordinated rescue operations and established his reputation as a doer and crisis leader. manager.

Scholz and Laschet could win less in the current crisis zone, “but they could lose voters if they don’t come,” says election researcher Brettschneider. “If they don’t go there, that could be interpreted as failure in a crisis situation.”

Appearing in the disaster area, the chancellor candidates walk a fine line between crisis aid and the accusation that they want to take advantage of the suffering suffered by flood victims in the election campaign. Compassion cannot appear as a calculated means. Politicians in the executive branch, prime ministers and ministers, for example, have an edge, says Brettschneider. “Your visit is credible because you can do something” – organize concrete help and money, for example.

Rulers have an advantage

“Any prime minister who takes his office seriously is with the local population at such a time, regardless of the election campaign,” Laschet emphasizes in the crisis area. He does not want to use his visit for campaign photos, the situation is too serious for that. “The most important thing is to help now and especially to provide support to those who help.” Party political issues should be put in the background.

Scholz will also take on his role as Vice Chancellor representing Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is currently with US President Joe Biden in Washington. He emphasizes that the federal government must lend a hand in the disaster area and promises: “I will do everything I can to ensure that the federal government also provides financial aid.”

The Greens’ chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock is having a harder time, though she cancels her vacation but lacks executive power. She would be better advised to tackle issues like climate change and surface sealing from Berlin, “but not against the backdrop of the floods,” Brettschneider says.

When visiting the crisis area, it is important as a politician not to pile up sandbags in public, but to listen to those affected and the emergency services – and that also in rubber boots. In Altena, in any case, Laschet is in the middle of the flooding – but whether he is wearing rubber boots or standing dry on a pedestal cannot be seen in the video from “Bild TV”.