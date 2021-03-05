Elderly Monitors Market Key Players, Demands, Regional Analysis by 2027

An indepth study of Global Elderly Monitors Market has been published by The Data Bridge Market Research. The Elderly Monitors report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities and growth inducing factors for Forecast Period 2027. The report focuses on enabling readers by providing significant aspects of businesses such as, recent developments, technological platforms, various standard operating procedures, and tools, which help to boost the performance of industries. The report analyzes each segment of the global Elderly Monitors market on the basis of application, end-user, and region. In addition, it also highlights the dominating players in the market joined with their market share. The report offers wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. We analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The report emphasis on the Top Manufacturers in the world Elderly Monitors market

• Koninklije Philips N.V.

• Wansview

• Fall Prevention and Anti-Wandering

• Resideo Technologies, Inc.

• Care Innovations, LLC

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Biotronik

• Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Best Buy announced that they had acquired Critical Signal Technologies along with their subscriber/customers utilizing their services. This acquisition also includes the valuable relationship already established with a number of different healthcare providers, payers and even housing establishments. This acquisition will help Best Buy enter into the “Medicare Advantage” industry

In October 2018, Honeywell announced that they had concluded the spin-off for Resideo Technologies, Inc. which will began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. This deal will lead to both organizations having enhanced focus and commitment towards their core businesses. This will lead to better management of portfolios while having the capability to enhance it significantly.

Elderly Monitors Market Segmentation:

By Technology

• Home Tele-Health

• Safety Monitoring

By End-User

• Hospitals & Nursing Homes

• Home Care Organizations

• Patients & Families

derly monitors are medical devices that are used for constant monitoring of patients belonging to geriatric population/elderly patients. These monitors provide consistent and accurate information regarding the status of patients, their healthcare needs and help in reducing the utilization of resources in order to deliver high quality of health care.

Market Drivers

Increasing focus on development of smart medical devices and enhanced technologies; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Requirement of cost-effective healthcare services to meet the declining volume of healthcare staffs and increasing patients worldwide; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Availability of remote monitoring services for patients suffering from long-term chronic disorders; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing shortage of healthcare professionals also drives the growth of this market in the forecast period

Market Restraints

Presence of stringent regulations and significant framework present for the approval and commercialization of these medical devices is the major factor restricting the market growth

High cost of such technologies acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

Competitive Landscape and Elderly Monitors Market Share Analysis

Global elderly monitors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of elderly monitors market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global elderly monitors market are Koninklije Philips N.V.; Wansview; Fall Prevention and Anti-Wandering; Resideo Technologies, Inc.; Care Innovations, LLC; Boston Scientific Corporation; Biotronik; Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH; Canary Systems Limited; Reolink Innovation Limited; ARLO; Abbott Care; Home Alarm & Security Systems in Canada; ALERTONE SERVICES LLC; Alive Technologies; Digital Care Systems; IDEAL LIFE INC.; SHL Telemedicine; OBS Medical Ltd. among others.

Elderly Monitors Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

