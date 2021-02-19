Elderly Care Service Market Value with Status and Global Analysis| Future Plans and CAGR of 8.31% over the forecast period 2019-2025

Global Elderly Care/senior care service market generated revenue of US$ 1,000.7 billion in 2018. The sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.31% during the forecast period 2019-2025, to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,744.6 billion by 2025.

overall adoption rate of elderly care service in different market, detailed analysis has been conducted for major regions/countries including North America (US, Others), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, others), and Rest of the World (Middle East and Latin America). Based on the estimation, Europe dominated the global elderly care/senior care market, accounting for a revenue share of 37.2% in 2018. On account of strong government support to increase the adoption of elderly care services, availability of supporting infrastructure as well as gaining prominence of elderly care services have significantly fostered the regional market.

Request Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2980345

Some of the major players operating in the global Elderly care service market include Benesse Holdings Inc., Amedisys Inc, St Luke’s Eldercare Ltd., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Econ Healthcare Group Inc, Bayada Home Health Care, Epoch Elder Care, Kindred Healthcare LLC, Nichii Gakkan Co. Ltd and ApnaCare Private Limited among others.

Amongst service type, Institutional Care is projected to hold the largest market share and would dominate the market by 2025.Basis of type of service the global elderly care service market is bifurcated into Institutional care, Adult daycare and Home-based care. The market for Institutional Care is expected to grow tremendously and is projected to dominate the market in 2025 due to the high adoption of these services.

Public funding source dominates and is expected to maintain its dominance during the analyzed period.Elderly Care Service market is segmented based on funding source into public expenditure, private expenditure and out-of-pocket expenditure. The public expenditure occupied the largest share and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period 2019-2025.

Amongst service providers, public service provider is anticipated to dominate Global Elderly Care Service market by 2025.Public and private are the major service providers of elderly care services. Public service providers are anticipated to dominate the market throughout the analyzed period of 2019-2025. However, Private service providers would grow at a reasonable rate during the same time frame

Reasonable Discount on this Premium Report @: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=2980345

Europe represents one of the largest markets of Elderly Care Service globally.For a deep-dive analysis of the overall adoption and penetration of the elderly care service, study is conducted for major aging population regions/countries. Major regions/countries analyzed include North America (US), Europe (France, Germany, Spain, Italy, UK), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India) and Rest of the World. Currently, Europe dominates the market with 37.2% share in 2018. High prevalence of age-related disorders and rising old age population along with high awareness among the people is the major driving factor.

Reasons to buy (The research report presents):

Current and future market size from 2018 to 2025 in terms of value (US$)

Combined analysis of deep-dive secondary research and input from primary research through Key Opinion Leaders of the industry

Country-level details of the overall adoption of Elderly Care Service market and several case studies of the elderly who have adopted elderly care services• A quick review of overall industry performance at a glance

In-depth analysis of key industry players

A detailed analysis of regulatory framework, drivers, restraints, key trends and opportunities prevailing in the industry

Examination of industry attractiveness with the help of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and start-ups

The study comprehensively covers the market across different segments and sub-segments of the technology

Regions/countries Covered: North America (the US, Rest of NA), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Euro), Asia-Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia and Rest of APAC), and Rest of World

Ask our Expert if You Have any Query @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2980345

Customization Options:

UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients. The Global Elderly Care Service Market can be customized to the country level or any other market segment.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Media Release @ https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on Blogger: https://pranrmoz.blogspot.com/