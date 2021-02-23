Elderly Care Market Extensive Demand, New Development and Research 2021-2027 Home Instead, ORPEA GROUPE

Global Elderly Care Market 2021 by market Size, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 released by Data bridge Market Research Provides meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The report takes into consideration the major factors including market definition, classifications, key developments, applications, and engagements along with the detailed actions of key players with respect to product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effects of the same in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. Businesses can accomplish an absolute knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in the wide ranging Elderly Care market report. The report encompasses various segments linked to Elderly Care industry and market with comprehensive research and analysis.

Elderly Care Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,944,028.05 million by 2027. Geriatric population, rising chronic illness in ageing population and rising awareness of home care services are the major factors for the market growth.

Increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the globe have led to impositions of lockdowns and stringent social distancing measures by governments of the world. The highly contagious nature of the virus has driven the caregivers to use Elderly Care such as telehealth to successfully treat patients. This has driven the product adoption and is expected to propel the market expansion. As an increasing number of patients turn to Elderly Care, companies are expanding their capabilities to deal with the sudden increase in patient volume. This will increase the product demand and propel the market expansion.

By Product Type (Pharmaceuticals, Housing and Assistive Devices)

By Service (Institutional Care, Homecare, Adult Day Care)

By Application (Heart Diseases, Cancer, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Neurological, Respiratory and Others)

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and housing and assistive devices. In 2020, housing and assistive devices is expected to dominate the growth of the elderly care market, due to the requirement of assistive devices in homecare of elderly patients and growing geriatric population; those are not capable of self-assistance fuels the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into homecare, institutional care and adult day care. In 2020, homecare segment is expected to dominate elderly care market as homecare is designed in a way which enables comfort to aged patients and population and rising geriatric population globally is leading the growth of the market in forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into heart diseases, respiratory, diabetes, osteoporosis, cancer, neurological, kidney diseases, arthritis and others. In 2020, heart diseases segment is expected to dominate the growth of the market due to the growing incidences of hyper tension, blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases amongst elderly patients, leading the growth of the market in the coming year.

in 2017, according to the United Nations, it has been estimated that in 2017, there were approximately 962.3 million of aged people of 60 years or older people worldwide. Further it has been estimated that it will get increase to estimate of 2080.5 million. Increase in population worldwide will require high elder care and hence the market growth may increase in future.

Table of Content: Elderly Care Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Digital Elderly Care Market Overview

Chapter 2: Economic Impact on Industry (COVID Impact Analysis)

Chapter 3: Market Competition by Key players

Chapter 4: Elderly Care Market Forecast (2020-2027)

Chapter 5: Revenue (Value), volume, Price Trend by Type (2020-2027)

Chapter 6: Market Analysis by Application (2020-2027)

Chapter 7: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 8: Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources, and Disclaimer

