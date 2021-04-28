Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices Market Business Scenario, Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027 The report firstly introduced the Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

The global elder care services & assistive devices market is projected to be valued at USD 1,020.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Elderly care services and assistive devices are witnessing high demand, which can be attributed to growing elderly population. The number of individuals aged 65 years or above worldwide is estimated to grow from about 524 million in 2010 to around 1.5 billion by 2050 and developing countries would account for a majority of this increase in elderly population. A significant rise in life expectancy is leading to growth of geriatric population. This, in turn, would propel the elder care services & assistive devices market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, Genesis HealthCare made an announcement about purchase of Sun Healthcare Group Inc., a firm involved in providing elder care services. SunBridge Healthcare, LLC, a subsidiary of Sun Healthcare Group Inc., manages nursing facilities, behavioral health centers, and assisted and independent living centers in 23 states of the US.

Approximately USD 170.00 Billion are spent on end-of-life care every year. Better planning can decrease these costs and enhance satisfaction by providing customized care as per the patient’s preference.

Day programs are meant for providing activity centers and monitoring services for elders. Such programs benefit from the growing inclination among elders toward staying in homes for a longer duration. Presently, about 4,000 day program centers are run in the U.S., which can cater to over 15,000 elders.

The North America region held the largest share of the global elder care services & assistive devices market in 2019, due to growing elderly population, increasing demand for assistive devices for elderly care, rapid adoption of innovative technologies, and growing emphasis on safety of geriatric patients by governments of countries in the region.

Key market participants include Invacare Corporation, Ai Squared, Siemens Healthineers, Sonova Holding AG, Cochlear Limited, Brookdale Senior Living, Extendicare Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, and GN Resound Group

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Services

Home Healthcare

Adult Day Services

Institutional Care

Assisted Devices

Mobile Assistance Devices

Wheelchairs

Mobility Scooters

Others

Living Aids

Hearing Aids

Vision & Speech Aids

Assistive Furniture

Assistive Beds

Door Openers

Riser Reclining Chairs

Others

Bathroom Safety Equipment

Shower Rooms

Commode Chairs

Ostomy Devices

Bars, Grips & Rails

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Nursing Homes

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices industry.

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/elder-care-services-assistive-devices-market

