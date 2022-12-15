Elden Ring patch 1.08.1 fixes Colosseum Update’s weapon exploits

Elden Ring obtained a model new patch focused at fixing just a few weapon exploits that have been current within the newly added Colosseum PvP mode. FromSoftware not too long ago launched patch 1.08 for the sport, including a model new sport mode – the Colosseum area, for all PvP interactions, together with solo duels in addition to PvP championships.

Whereas the Colosseum sport mode was launched pretty optimized and freed from any game-breaking bugs, gamers did discover just a few exploits that gave them a bonus in PvP. Happily, FromSoftware has now launched a brand new patch for Elden Ring that fixes these weapon exploits in addition to just a few gameplay bugs within the Colosseum Replace.

The brand new patch 1.08.1 for Elden Ring is a hotfix geared toward fixing the right-handed weapon exploit in addition to the map bug unintentionally launched within the Colosseum Replace

Elden Ring’s patch 1.08.1 weighs in at lower than 10 megabytes, which is comprehensible given it solely fixes a handful of points that cropped up within the sport with the Colosseum Replace.

FromSoftware has been pretty swift in releasing updates for his or her open world magnum opus, fixing a plethora of efficiency associated points on consoles in addition to PCs, and likewise introducing stability modifications based mostly on group suggestions.

The patch notes for model 1.08.1 reads as follows:

Mounted a bug that modified crouching assault habits of right-handed weapons when holding particular weapons within the left hand.

Mounted a bug that prevented different gamers’ positions from being displayed appropriately on the compass and the map throughout multiplayer periods other than the Colosseums.

After updating the sport, gamers will discover the sport’s model in addition to the regulation model being up to date to 1.08.1, which might be verified on Elden Ring’s foremost menu display. Contemplating that this replace introduces modifications to the sport’s PvP side, gamers on consoles will must be on-line whereas booting up the sport after the replace with a purpose to replace the sport’s regulation model.

Come forth, warriors, and stroll the trail of champions. The free Colosseum Replace is now obtainable. Be a part of the battle and show your value. Full patch notes might be seen right here: bnent.eu/ERPatch108 #ELDENRING Come forth, warriors, and walk the path of champions.The free Colosseum Update is now available. Join the fight and prove your worth.Full patch notes can be viewed here: bnent.eu/ERPatch108#ELDENRING https://t.co/G6E7Ymkp7O

The precise-handed weapon exploit, whereas not game-breaking, was nonetheless an annoyance for a lot of gamers who needed to benefit from the Colosseum PvP sport mode. This exploit principally allowed gamers to make use of a left-handed weapon’s “Ash of Battle” with their right-handed weapon. Though this exploit was beforehand patched out by FromSoftware, it returned to the sport with the Colosseum Replace.

Sadly, for a lot of gamers, the replace doesn’t carry the ray tracing options that have been promised by FromSoftware earlier than Elden Ring’s launch, or the extremely requested ultrawide for DLSS assist that the sport’s PC model can tremendously profit from.

