Elden Ring patch 1.07 dataminer finds new stings for DLC hairstyles

The rumors about Elden Ring’s DLCs may simply be true as dataminers have discovered new DLC coiffure choices within the recreation’s newly launched patch.

FromSoftware’s open-world souls-like masterpiece just lately acquired patch 1.07, which was largely geared toward balancing the sport for PvP. It included a number of weapon-scaling changes, Ash of Battle balancing, in addition to a myriad of bug fixes and efficiency enhancements.



Balancing and stability fixes are anticipated with each replace to the sport. Nonetheless, gamers have been anticipating developer FromSoftware and writer Bandai Namco to lastly reveal their rumored DLC plans for Elden Ring. Sadly for them, this didn’t occur.

After the patch went reside, dataminers have been fast to delve into the sport information to search for any hints on the rumored DLC for the sport. They discovered tangible proof that the sport’s DLC may function new coiffure choices for gamers’ in-game avatar, the Tarnished.

Elden Ring’s new replace revealed some actually concrete proof pointing in the direction of the sport’s rumored DLC enlargement(s)

The character creator system is well the most effective points of Elden Ring. FromSoftware has improved this function tremendously over their earlier tasks, reminiscent of Darkish Souls Trilogy, Bloodborne, and even Sekiro.

Elden Ring can also be the primary recreation from FromSoftware that permits gamers to vary their look at any time when they need. They will accomplish that from both the Roundtable Maintain in Fia’s room or at Rennala within the Raya Lucaria Grand Library.

Thus, the proof dataminers discovered within the recreation’s current patch 1.07 has left followers very excited concerning the new customization prospects.

The string “Parts_DLC01” in patch 1.07, which corresponds to a brand new coiffure, additionally appears to point that the sport may obtain a number of expansions, very like Darkish Souls 2 and Darkish Souls 3. Each video games acquired a number of DLCs with a few of the finest boss fights within the sequence, together with the likes of Sinh, Smelter Demon, Fume Knight, Sister Friede, Darkeater Midir, and Slave Knight Gael.

The brand new replace additionally lays down the muse of the promised ray-tracing function for the sport. Dataminers discovered strings associated to the function inside the recreation information.

FromSoftware promised to introduce ray-tracing in Elden Ring for the current-generation PlayStation console, i.e. PlayStation 5 and Home windows PC, in a post-launch patch. Nonetheless, regardless of having an excellent launch on consoles, the sport was marred by a myriad of technical points on PC, which delayed the addition of latest options.

Plainly FromSoftware will lastly be including the promised ray-tracing function in a future replace for the PS5 and PC model of the sport. This will probably be an excellent addition proper earlier than any potential DLC enlargement announcement.

Elden Ring is out there now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Collection X|S, and Home windows PC.

