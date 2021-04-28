El Risitas is dead, internet users mourn

It is with great sadness that we learn today of the death of Juan Joya Borja, better known under the nickname El Risitas.

His laughter stopped

April will definitely have been a very grueling month. After the deaths of Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory and composer Shunsuke Kikuchi (Dragon Ball), we learn today that Spanish actor and comedian Juan Joya Borja will be this Wednesday April 28, 2021 at the age of 65 died. Born in Seville, Spain, the man became world famous in 2015 after performing on the Ratones coloraos show. The diabetic, who suffers from cardiovascular problems, had to undergo a leg amputation in 2020. He was then taken to a charity hospital, where he ended his days.

Risitas’s health had hit the Internet deeply, and a litchi pot had been raised to help him. He raised more than 14,000 euros, which enabled him to pay for his hospital bills and a wheelchair.

But what was the reason for the laughter at Risitas? He told the moderator Jesus Quintero an anecdote from his youth. While he was working as a diver in a restaurant, his supervisor asked him to leave about 20 kitchen utensils in the sea overnight to wash. But by early morning the tide had swept them all but one away. Despite his death, El Risitas will continue to exist on the internet where nothing never dies. His very communicative laugh will likely continue to thunder on YouTube.

Of course, as with Grumpy Cat’s death, internet users did not fail to pay a final tribute to Juan Joya Borja.

Risitas just died. I’m too sad his mother

RIP El Risitas.

No matter how many times it was used, this guy was an internet myth, and the death of such a funny man is terribly sad news. pic.twitter.com/IpQGhLT7P2

The internet just lost a legend. RIP Risitas. pic.twitter.com/ZS7mUXwLen

Ptn RIP Risitas ud83d ude4f You will be a legend forever pic.twitter.com/Oysp5lF7AQ

El Risitas has just died … Peace to his soul and thank him for all that he has given us. Issou ud83d ude4f pic.twitter.com/gta1xKTcL1

The king of the meme is dead. Long live King El #Risitas pic.twitter.com/pom5RoKV32

I can’t fucking believe it …

REST IN PEACE RISKS!

The forum mourns …

I will continue to pay homage to you in my own way in my videos pic.twitter.com/OjO1aWHzuI

El Risitas forever in our hearts, issou is immortal pic.twitter.com/t0qrZzAFen

Risitas is dead … A legend goes to a better world.

Thanks for all the laughter.

Issou u2764 ufe0f https://t.co/WbCCkzIhw0

Fuck Risitas goes. ud83d ude25

Thanks for the delusions and the stickers. ud83d ude25

Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/N4u37oCEjK

