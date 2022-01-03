Eiichiro Oda shatters fan theories with this new clue to the ultimate treasure

Not so long ago we suggested you check out the 5 best theories about One Piece today. Today we take a closer look at a statement from Eiichiro Oda that gives us a clue about the last treasure, which is One Piece.

WARNING: The rest of the article has loot that goes as far as chapter 967 of the One Piece manga. Don’t read any further if you are not up to date.

One Piece theories

One of the biggest secrets in the One Piece manga concerns the nature of the One Piece treasure waiting on Laugh Tale Island, the ultimate destination of every pirate crew. Fans speculate about what One Piece has been since the manga was first published 25 years ago, and recently Eiichiro Oda denied an important theory about the nature of this treasure.

To date, the only references we had on the subject were from Chapter 967 (where we saw a flashback from Roger’s journey). In One Piece, however, strong values ​​like friendship and respect are very important, which has led many fans to believe that the treasure that is One Piece has no material value, but that it is a message from Joy Boy from Roger, and that’s more or less in line with the “worthless treasure” cliché where the experience gained is more important than the reward itself. But this is a theory that was completely debunked by Eiichiro Oda himself.

Eiichiro Oda gives a clue to the last treasure

During a recent interview shared and translated by OROJAPAN on Twitter, an account designed to shed light on all the latest news about One Piece, Mayumi Tanaka (Luffy’s voice actor in the anime) revealed details of a conversation “she recently had with Eiichiro Oda”.

Tanaka made it clear that at the moment she doesn’t know how the story will end and even expressed hope that she will live until the last episode. She also revealed that she believed the One Piece treasure had something to do with friendship or emotional connection, but Oda denied this, realizing once and for all that the treasure is beautiful and very real and that it was a physical thing is.

This reveal comes at the right time for fans of the manga, as Eiichiro Oda recently revealed that One Piece is coming to an end. It is clear that events have been accelerating for some time and many secrets will soon have to be revealed. However, the true nature of One Piece’s treasure is likely to be revealed only in the final chapters of the manga.

And did you expect One Piece to be intangible on your part, or did you think from the start that it was actually a physical thing, as Eiichiro Oda has just made clear? Don’t hesitate to answer this question through our comment section and develop your theories on the subject! And if you want to learn how Eiichiro Oda and other mangakas wished us a Happy New Year 2022, you can read our previous article on the same topic.