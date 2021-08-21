Eight other people evacuated from Kabul by the Bundeswehr | free press

In total, Bundeswehr aircraft have flown more than 1,800 people. But the situation at Kabul airport remains confusing. Dangerous situations are becoming more common.

Kabul/Berlin (dpa) – The Bundeswehr has evacuated eight more people from the Afghan capital Kabul. An A400M departed at 11.04 am German time, the Bundeswehr wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

“The situation there is very difficult at the moment. Every effort is being made to ensure that as many people in need of protection as possible fly to Tashkent by flight,” it said. In total, Bundeswehr aircraft have flown more than 1,800 people. Several Bundeswehr military transporters commute between Kabul and the Uzbek capital Tashkent, from where the evacuees begin their onward flight to Germany.

Eyewitnesses reported to the German news agency about loudspeaker announcements at the northern entrance of Kabul airport, according to which the gate was closed for longer. On Saturday night, the Bundeswehr took seven people out of the city on a flight, 172 with a previous one.

In Afghanistan, the militant Islamist Taliban captured the capital Kabul and took over government power just under a week ago. Since then, opposition members, journalists, human rights activists and local employees who have worked for Western countries have feared for their lives. It is feared that the extremists want to establish an Islamic emirate and apply draconian punishments against dissenters.