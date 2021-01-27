EHS Market 2020| Industry Size, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in EHS Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and EHS industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, EHS Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global EHS market is estimated to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in investments by end-users, stringent government regulations and guidelines and increase in number of accidents such as at mining, oil and gas and chemical plants and many more.

Market Definition: Global EHS Market

Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) refers to a department in an organization which is solely engaged in activities related to health and safety. The EHS looks after all the undue causes which can affect the environment and risk workers life. The EHS follows all the best practices in order to eliminate the probability of occurring accidents. Rise in accidents at many places and sites such as at mining, oil and gas and chemical plants is a reason for rising demand of environmental health and safety market.

Market Drivers:

Increase in number of accidents such as mining, oil and gas and chemical plants would enhance the market growth

Stringent government regulations and guidelines can act as a catalyst for the market growth

Rise in investments by end-users may boost the growth of this market

Increase in awareness among organizations and employees regarding EHS can expand the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of appropriate actions and standards might act as a hindrance to the market growth

Poor implementation of regulations could shrink the market growth

Complexity in auditing services acting as a threat for this market

Segmentation: Global EHS Market

By Component

Solution (Software) Quality and Risk Assessment Data Analytics Cost Management Environmental Compliance Energy and Carbon Management

Service Consulting Project Management Analytics Training Implementation Auditing

Certification

By Application

Wastewater Management

Medical & Pharmaceutical Waste Management

Industrial Waste Management

By Verticals (End-User)

Energy & Utilities

Chemicals & Materials

Healthcare

Construction & Engineering

Chemicals & Material

Food & Beverage

Government & Defense

Others Automotive Telecom and IT Retail



By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Perillion Software which is involved in risk management software has been acquired by the Lisam systems, a chemical management software vendor. The acquisition is a part of strategy to meet global demand of EHS software solution. With the acquisition, Lisam systems planned to add more customers into their business

In June 2019, Eventbase which is a technology vendor and LiveSafe which is a mobile safety platform have become partners to embed core LiveSafe functionality for event safety and conference. The acquisition would help to receive more safety and security messages from customers and could deliver them self-service safety tools directly in their existing mobile apps

Competitive Analysis

Global EHS market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of EHS market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global EHS market are SAP SE, Enablon, EtQ LLC, Intelex, Gensuite, Enviance, Verisk 3E, VelocityEHS, Optial UK Ltd, Sphera, SiteHawk LLC, IBM Corporation, ProcessMAP, Tetra Tech, Inc, Golder Associates, Edwards health care services, AECOM, Cority, Intelex Technologies, UL LLC and others

The EHS market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to EHS market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of EHS market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new EHS market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for EHS. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

