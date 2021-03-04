EHR EMR Market Study 2021, Evaluation of Market status , Top Keyplayers – Cerner Corporation (THE U.S.), Google Health (GOOGLE), Epic Systems Corporation (THE U.S.) etc.

EHR EMR Market 2021

This Newly added report provided by Straits Research EHR EMR market Presents an Analysis of Market Situation and Challenges. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the Current Market Situation- 2021. The Research Report covers all the necessary information and remarkable data required by new market entrants as well as the existing players to gain a deeper insight into the market.

Furthermore, the statistical surveying report focuses on the product specifications, cost, production capacity, marketing channel, list of the distributors, and a comprehensive analysis of the import and export of the product. Upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, as well as the list of consumers have been studied systematically, along with the supplier and cost of this industry. The product flow and distribution channel have also been presented in this research report.

The Major Manufacturers Covered in this Report:

Cerner Corporation (THE U.S.), Google Health (GOOGLE), Epic Systems Corporation (THE U.S.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (THE U.S.), MEDITECH (THE U.S.), GE Healthcare (THE U.S.), NextGen Healthcare (THE U.S.), Intersystems Corporation (THE U.S.), Cantata Health (THE U.S.), Advanced-Data Systems Corporation (THE U.S.), CureMD (THE U.S.) and more…

EHR EMR Market : Segmentation

By Product

Software

Hardware

Services

By Application

Specialty-Based Cardiology Neurology Radiology Oncology

General Application

By Mode of Delivery

On-Premise Model

Cloud-Based

By End-User

Hospital and Clinics

Ambulatory Care

Diagnostic Centers

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Growing Governmental Support for the Adoption of EHR Solutions in North America Drives the Market Growth

North America holds the largest share of the EHR-EMR systems market based on the growing governmental support in terms of the adoption of EHR solutions at healthcare facilities. The U.S. government provides incentives to make sure EHR EMR solutions are implemented as per the requirement.

Healthcare professionals meeting these requirements can be reimbursed with up to USD 44,000. In contrast, institutions and hospitals can get significantly higher prices up to USD 2 million, which is awarded through the Medicare Electronic Health Records Incentive Program. Also, the presence of most of the key market players, such as Epic Systems Corporation (the U.S.), Cerner Corporation (the U.S.), MEDITECH (the U.S.), GE Healthcare (the U.S.), and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (the U.S.) drive the market growth.

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To equitably share in-depth info regarding the crucial elements impacting the increase of industry (growth capacity, chances, drivers and industry specific challenge and risks).

To know the EHR EMR Market by pinpointing its many sub segments.

To profile the important players and analyze their growth plans.

To endeavor the amount and value of the EHR EMR Market sub-markets, depending on key regions (various vital states).

To analyze the Global EHR EMR Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

To examine and study the Global EHR EMR Market size (volume and value) form the company, essential regions/countries, products and applications, background information and also predictions.

Primary worldwide Global EHR EMR Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyze the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for the next coming years.

To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

