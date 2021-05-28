Ehealth Software and Services Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2029

EHealth Software and Services Market: Overview

The ehealth software and services market is rising at a stellar pace and is predicted to chart an impressive growth trajectory over the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. Vast rise in incidence of chronic diseases that requires availability of reliable emergency healthcare services is resulting in uptick in demand for ehealth service models. Ehealth services enables healthcare physicians to render healthcare remotely, especially for long-time patients such as elderly people and disabled people with limited mobility, and for follow-up patients.

The report on the ehealth software and services market is an all-important tool for valuable insights on demand dynamics, growth indices, and competitive landscape of the said market for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

EHealth Software and Services Market: Competitive Landscape and Notable Developments

The ehealth software and services market is intensely competitive with a large number of players who compete aggressively for large slice of the growth pie. Keen players in the ehealth software and services market are focused on forging partnerships and strategic alliances to enhance their market share. For example, in December 2019, Evident, a member of CPSI group of companies and Sunnybrook Health Sciences announced signing of definitive agreements to develop first-of-its-kind Canadian-made hospital information system (HIS) solution.

Prominent players operating in the ehealth software and services market include eHealth Technologies, Johnson and Johnson Healthcare Systems Inc., McKesson Corporation, GE Healthcare, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. among others.

EHealth Software and Services Market: Key Trends

Rapid penetration of technology to serve the sheer volume of patients is a key factor fuelling the ehealth software and services market. Mounting burden on healthcare institutions to serve the surging number of patients with chronic diseases necessitated alternate mode of care. This led to the emergence of ehealth services.

Furthermore, thrust on public healthcare services to extend reliable healthcare at affordable costs led to the use of technology for wider outreach. Broadly, ehealth involves use of information and communication technologies for health.

Emergence of pandemic diseases is expanding the scope of growth of ehealth software and services market. For example, the outbreak of COVID-19 with millions of individuals worldwide testing positive for the disease, healthcare via physical spaces is an impossibility. In such a scenario, physicians, healthcare givers are using technology for consultation and treatment of symptoms. Prevention measures for the disease and first steps to be taken on the appearance of symptoms are broadcasted using technology. Automated messages via mobile service providers, social media channels are helping to spread preventive measures and reach out to large populations. Such initiatives are boosting the ehealth software and services market.

Technological advancements are expected to further aid the growth of ehealth software and services market. For example, in June 2020, Fitbit launched a new Ready for Work solution, wherein the device gives access to employees for key health metrics from their Fitbit device. Besides this, the device facilitates exposure, system and temperature logging to help employers with unprecedented challenge of returning to workplace during the COVID-19 pandemic.

EHealth Software and Services Market: Regional Outlook

The report covers ehealth software and services market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America. Among them, is at the forefront in the ehealth software and services market. Vast penetration of technology in almost every sphere of everyday functioning, including healthcare makes North America leader in the ehealth software and services market.

