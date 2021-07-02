eHealth Market Size, Comprehensive Analysis, Development Strategy, Future and Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2027 | COVID-19 Impact

The recent report on “Global eHealth Market Report by Key Players, Types, Applications, Market Size, Market Share, Regions and Forecast to 2027” offered by Data bridge market research covers various industry dynamics and tendencies that helps in the market growth. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “eHealth Market”. The research report also offers the latest industry data, future trends, products and end-users revenue growth and effectiveness, which is also by the manufacturers for the growth of the global eHealth market. Moreover, this market research report study also provides various market drivers, restrains, future opportunities, limitations and challenges that helps in the growth of the global eHealth market. This study includes detailed analysis of the global competitive industrial structure and the information about the current and future technological advancements and development. eHealth market report acts upon systematic gathering, recording and analysis of data for the concerns linked to the marketing of goods and services and thereby serve the industry with an excellent market research report.

eHealth market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 310.09 billion by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 22.51% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing usage of big data and scarcity of healthcare professionals will help in driving the growth of the eHealth market.

The major players of the eHealth market are:

Epocrates Inc

Telecare Corporation

MEDISAFE

Set Point Medical

IBM

Doximity, Inc

GE Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts

McKesson Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Siemens Healthineers

Optum, Inc

Epic Systems Corporation

eHealth Market Segmentation:

By Product & Service (eHealth Solutions, eHealth Services)

By End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmacies & Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Consumers, Others)

Research Methodology:

The research study eHealth market regarding size, growth, opportunities and competitive analysis has been prepared with the help of primary research, secondary research and panel review. The secondary research includes: industry publications, industry reports, trade magazines, and other publications from government and trade associations, among others. Further, the analysis done through various news articles and press releases published on reliable news journals required for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. The eHealth Market is also aids in developing counter approaches for major challenges faced by the industry. A reliable report is structured with the vigilant efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction and Scope

Chapter 2: Key Company Profiles

Chapter 3: eHealth Market Explanations, Share and Forecast across type, application and geography

Chapter 4: eHealth Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 6: Market Explanations of Europe region

Chapter 7: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 8: Market Explanations of North America region

Chapter 9: Market Explanations of Middle East and Africa region

Chapter 10: Key Important features of the eHealth market

Chapter 11: Key trends of the market and the market Opportunities

Chapter 12: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 13: Research Findings and Conclusion

Global eHealth Market Scope and Market Size

Based on product & service, the eHealth market is segmented into eHealth solutions and eHealth services. eHealth solutions is further segmented into electronic health records (HER)/ electronic medical records (EMR), pharmacy information systems, medical apps, laboratory information systems rigid (RIS), personal health record & patient portals, chronic care management apps, clinical decision support systems, telehealth solutions, healthcare information exchange (HIE), radiology information systems (RIS) e-prescribing solutions, cardiovascular information systems, other specialty information management systems.

On the basis of end user, the eHealth market is segmented into healthcare providers, pharmacies & healthcare payers, healthcare consumers and others. Healthcare providers is further sub-segmented into hospitals, ambulatory care centres, home healthcare agencies, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Competitive Landscape and eHealth Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the eHealth market report are Epocrates Inc., Telecare Corporation, MEDISAFE, Set Point Medical, IBM, Doximity, Inc., GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens Healthineers, Optum, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation., Athenahealth, Cisco Systems among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The key questions answered in this report:

What are the trend factors that influence market shares and the growth rate be in 2027? What are the key results of Porter’s five-force model? What are the challenges to market growth? What will the market size and key market trends impacting the growth of the eHealth Market? What are the key factors driving the eHealth market? What are the risks and challenges facing the eHealth market? Who are the key vendors in the eHealth market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global eHealth Market?

eHealth Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

