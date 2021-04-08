eHealth Market by 2027 With the best Top Vendors Telecare Corporation, MEDISAFE, Set Point Medical, IBM

The global eHealth Market research report, published by Data Bridge Market Research, introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. This provides features a basic overview of the market including definitions, applications, classifications, industry chain structure, and forecast during 2021 to 2028 time-periods. Further, the market fundamentals, in eHealth industry development, regional market, and market participants are highlighted in the report. The report has added comprehensive segmentation with respect to the component, functionality, end user, and geography. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis. It also provides market information in terms of development and its capacities.

eHealth market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 310.09 billion by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 22.51% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing usage of big data and scarcity of healthcare professionals will help in driving the growth of the eHealth market.

The Major players reported in the market include:

eHealth Market Segmentation:

By Product & Service (eHealth Solutions, eHealth Services)

By End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmacies & Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Consumers, Others)

eHealth market report emphasizes key market dynamics of industry and covers historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. eHealth market research report proves to be a precious source of information with which businesses can achieve a telescopic view of the current market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities and market status. To build eHealth report, detailed market analysis has been performed with the inputs from industry experts. Global eHealth Industry Market Research Report is providing exclusive vital statistics, information, data, trends and competitive landscape details.

The more emphasis on patient-centric healthcare delivery, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in government initiatives supporting the use of eHealth solutions and services will likely to accelerate the growth of the eHealth market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, advancement in technology of eHealth will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the eHealth market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Refusal among medical professionals to adopt advanced eHealth solutions and high cost of deployment and maintenance of eHealth solutions will likely to hamper the growth of the eHealth market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Table of Content:

Market Overview: It includes six chapters, research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, eHealth market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the competition in the Worldwide eHealth Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global eHealth market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the global eHealth Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the global eHealth Market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

Competitive Landscape and eHealth Market Share Analysis

eHealth market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to eHealth market.

The major players covered in the eHealth market report are Epocrates Inc., Telecare Corporation, MEDISAFE, Set Point Medical, IBM, Doximity, Inc., GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens Healthineers, Optum, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation., Athenahealth, Cisco Systems among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Impact of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the eHealth Market

Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of eHealth

Successful market entry strategies formulated by emerging Key players

Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share

Pricing and marketing strategies adopted by established market players

Country-wise assessment of the eHealth Market in Various regions

Year-on-Year growth of Countries each market segment over the forecast period 2028

Global eHealth Market Scope and Market Size

eHealth market is segmented on the basis of product & service and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product & service, the eHealth market is segmented into eHealth solutions and eHealth services. eHealth solutions is further segmented into electronic health records (HER)/ electronic medical records (EMR), pharmacy information systems, medical apps, laboratory information systems rigid (RIS), personal health record & patient portals, chronic care management apps, clinical decision support systems, telehealth solutions, healthcare information exchange (HIE), radiology information systems (RIS) e-prescribing solutions, cardiovascular information systems, other specialty information management systems. eHealth services is further sub-segmented into remote monitoring services diagnosis & consultation services, database management services, treatment services, healthcare system strengthening services.

On the basis of end user, the eHealth market is segmented into healthcare providers, pharmacies & healthcare payers, healthcare consumers and others. Healthcare providers is further sub-segmented into hospitals, ambulatory care centres, home healthcare agencies, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

According to the Regional Segmentation the eHealth Market provides the Information covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

