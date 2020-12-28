eHealth Market 2020-2027 to Witness Tremendous Growth | Global Players – Allscripts, McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens Healthineers, Optum, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation

A transparent research method has been accomplished with the right tools and techniques to make this eHealth Market research report world-class. Two of the most widely used techniques namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been used while generating this report. Competitive analysis conducted in this report puts light on the moves of the key players in the Healthcare industry such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships & recent acquisitions. eHealth Market research report adoption plays an essential role for the business growth as it supports with the better decision making, enhancing revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and results in profitable business.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global eHealth Market

eHealth market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 310.09 billion by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 22.51% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing usage of big data and scarcity of healthcare professionals will help in driving the growth of the eHealth market.

The major players covered in the eHealth market report are Epocrates Inc., Telecare Corporation, MEDISAFE, Set Point Medical, IBM, Doximity, Inc., GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens Healthineers, Optum, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation., Athenahealth, Cisco Systems among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The more emphasis on patient-centric healthcare delivery, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in government initiatives supporting the use of eHealth solutions and services will likely to accelerate the growth of the eHealth market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, advancement in technology of eHealth will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the eHealth market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Refusal among medical professionals to adopt advanced eHealth solutions and high cost of deployment and maintenance of eHealth solutions will likely to hamper the growth of the eHealth market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This eHealth market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on eHealth market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global eHealth Market Scope and Market Size :

eHealth market is segmented on the basis of product & service and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product & service, the eHealth market is segmented into eHealth solutions and eHealth services. eHealth solutions is further segmented into electronic health records (HER)/ electronic medical records (EMR), pharmacy information systems, medical apps, laboratory information systems rigid (RIS), personal health record & patient portals, chronic care management apps, clinical decision support systems, telehealth solutions, healthcare information exchange (HIE), radiology information systems (RIS) e-prescribing solutions, cardiovascular information systems, other specialty information management systems. eHealth services is further sub-segmented into remote monitoring services diagnosis & consultation services, database management services, treatment services, healthcare system strengthening services.

On the basis of end user, the eHealth market is segmented into healthcare providers, pharmacies & healthcare payers, healthcare consumers and others. Healthcare providers is further sub-segmented into hospitals, ambulatory care centres, home healthcare agencies, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

eHealth Market Country Level Analysis :

eHealth market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product & service and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the eHealth market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the eHealth market due to increasing investments and regulatory mandates favouring the implementation of eHealth solutions, presence of large healthcare IT companies, and rising utilization of remote patient monitoring solutions and services for the management of prevalent chronic diseases and lifestyle disorders, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to government investments & reforms to modernize healthcare systems, rising medical tourism, implementation of eHealth programs and increasing per capita income.

The country section of the eHealth market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration :

eHealth market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for eHealth market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the eHealth market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

