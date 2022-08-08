Monday, August 8, 2022
Egypt's Political Prisoners Recount Horrific Conditions
Egypt’s Political Prisoners Recount Horrific Conditions

For a time, Mr. Abd El Fattah shared a jail advanced with a former presidential candidate, 71-year-old Abdel Moneim Aboul Fotouh, who suffers from situations the United Nations has referred to as life-threatening, together with angina, prostate illness and kidney stones. He has acquired nearly no medical consideration aside from primary assessments, the U.N. mentioned.

However the authorities don’t reserve such remedy just for distinguished prisoners.

Ahmed Abdelnabi and his spouse, Raia Hassan, boarded a flight from Cairo to Istanbul in December 2018. Their daughter, Nosayba Mahmoud, mentioned they have been planning to cease in Turkey on their strategy to go to her in Dallas.

However in Istanbul, they by no means acquired off the airplane.

Three frantic weeks later, the household heard {that a} protection lawyer had noticed the couple at an Egyptian prosecutor’s workplace. Safety officers had arrested them earlier than takeoff.

When Ms. Sallam, Mr. Abdelnabi’s lawyer, acquired to see him, she reported that he had hassle shifting the left aspect of his physique, which was lined in pink, raised burns from repeated electrical shocks, and that he might barely see.

“Simply the concept they weren’t taking their medicines, they have been underneath this large psychological stress, that they weren’t consuming, not having a shower, not altering their garments, not to mention that you just don’t know the place they’re and what’s occurring to them — it’s traumatic,” mentioned Ms. Mahmoud, 37. “You don’t know in case your family members are going to make it out or going to be killed.”

Requests for remark despatched to the Egyptian state prosecutor, jail officers and the presidency by a authorities spokesman acquired no response. However officers have mentioned some politically motivated arrests have been crucial to revive stability after the turbulence of the 2011 Arab Spring revolution.



