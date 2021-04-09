Egypt Paperboard Packaging Market Insights and Business Analysis 2021 to 2025

The Egypt Paperboard Packaging Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Egypt Paperboard Packaging data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The Egypt paperboard packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 4.1% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Egypt Paperboard Packaging Market: Cepack Group, Amcor Limited, National Bag Company, Indevco Group, Huhtamaki Group, Graphic Packaging International Egypt, Lasheen Group, Express International Group, and Others.

Industry News:

– In February 2020, Graphic Packaging International, which has a significant footprint in Egypt, has invested EUR 20 million for its capacity expansion in a European country. This geographic expansion outside Egypt will help the company to have a chance to expand its customer base.

– In September 2019, Huhtamaki acquired Africa-based flexible packaging manufacturer Everest Flexibles for a value of GBP 58 million. After the acquisition, Huhtamki now has two flexible packaging manufacturing units in the African region, the recently opened facility in Egypt and Everest.

Key Market Trends:

Food Industry Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Share Throughout the Forecast Period

– The food industry has driven the increasing adoption of paperboard packaging in Egypt in the last few years owing to the rising domestic production of food grains like wheat, maize, and rice. According to FAO-OECD, the production of wheat in the country stood at 9.18 million tonnes in 2019 and expected to reach 10.08 million tonnes by 2028.

– In April 2019, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) had announced that the country’s annual inflation rate reached 13.8% in 2019 compared to 13.1% in the previous fiscal year. High inflation rates have reduced the purchasing power for many consumers in the country. As a result, the Egyptian food retail market has become more price-sensitive than earlier, especially for middle and low-income consumers. This economic factor has driven customers to consume substitute domestic products for the previously imported food items. As local food production increases, it will drive the market for paperboard packaging in the country.

– In October 2019, Chinese manufacturer Angel Yeast started its new facility in Egypt owing to surging demand for yeast in the country. As the country has one of the significant yeast consumer bases among the Middle East & African countries, this newly constructed facility will satisfy the demand at a larger scale. These types of facility expansions in the country will further boost the growth of the food segment.

– In December 2019, the UAE Ministry of Economy organized an official trade and investment mission to Egypt. The UAE – Egypt Business Forum is an official networking and business development event designed to provide Egypt and UAE companies with the knowledge and contacts essential to do business in both countries. This mission will also contribute towards the growth of the segment in the future.

Market Scenario:

Egypt Paperboard Packaging Market research is an understanding report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and important information offering an entire study of the Impact of COVID-19 on Egypt Paperboard Packaging Market, Industry Outlook, Opportunities in Market, and Expansion By 2025 and also taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. Research techniques like PESTLE and SWOT analysis are made available by the researchers

This Egypt Paperboard Packaging Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

