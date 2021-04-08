Egypt Paperboard Packaging Market Development Analysis, Opportunities and Precise Outlook till 2025: Cepack Group, Amcor Limited, National Bag Company, Indevco Group

The Egypt Paperboard Packaging Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Egypt Paperboard Packaging market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Egypt Paperboard Packaging market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Egypt paperboard packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 4.1% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Companies in the Egypt Paperboard Packaging Market: Cepack Group, Amcor Limited, National Bag Company, Indevco Group, Huhtamaki Group, Graphic Packaging International Egypt, Lasheen Group, Express International Group, and others.

Market Overview:

– The country’s move to reduce the consumption of plastic packaging in line with the global movement is creating opportunities for paperboard packaging products in the country. The Egyptian Ministry of Environment has launched the European Union-funded initiative in the recent past, intending to lower Egypt’s strong dependency on plastic packaging and reduce its use due to its adverse effects.

– The Egyptian packaging industry has grown significantly in the last few years and targets the same in the coming years. According to the Export Council for Printing and Packaging Paper, Egypt aims a 20% increase in the exports of the packaging manufacturing sector in the next year, which stood at USD 1.6 billion in 2019.

– The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has worked to boost economic growth and develop open and sustainable market economies for the southern and eastern Mediterranean, known as SEMED. The EBRD has been investing in Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and Tunisia since September 2012. As per November 2019, EBRDs total investment in this region has reached EUR 10.1 billion in seven years, focusing on renewable energy, infrastructure, and SMEs. This investment will help to grow the paperboard packaging market ecosystem of Egypt in the coming years.

Recent developments in the market are –

– In February 2020, Graphic Packaging International, which has a significant footprint in Egypt, has invested EUR 20 million for its capacity expansion in a European country. This geographic expansion outside Egypt will help the company to have a chance to expand its customer base.

– In September 2019, Huhtamaki acquired Africa-based flexible packaging manufacturer Everest Flexibles for a value of GBP 58 million. After the acquisition, Huhtamki now has two flexible packaging manufacturing units in the African region, the recently opened facility in Egypt and Everest.

Key Market Trends

Food Industry Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Share Throughout the Forecast Period

– The food industry has driven the increasing adoption of paperboard packaging in Egypt in the last few years owing to the rising domestic production of food grains like wheat, maize, and rice. According to FAO-OECD, the production of wheat in the country stood at 9.18 million tonnes in 2019 and expected to reach 10.08 million tonnes by 2028.

– In April 2019, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) had announced that the country’s annual inflation rate reached 13.8% in 2019 compared to 13.1% in the previous fiscal year. High inflation rates have reduced the purchasing power for many consumers in the country. As a result, the Egyptian food retail market has become more price-sensitive than earlier, especially for middle and low-income consumers. This economic factor has driven customers to consume substitute domestic products for the previously imported food items. As local food production increases, it will drive the market for paperboard packaging in the country.

– In October 2019, Chinese manufacturer Angel Yeast started its new facility in Egypt owing to surging demand for yeast in the country. As the country has one of the significant yeast consumer bases among the Middle East & African countries, this newly constructed facility will satisfy the demand at a larger scale. These types of facility expansions in the country will further boost the growth of the food segment.

– In December 2019, the UAE Ministry of Economy organized an official trade and investment mission to Egypt. The UAE – Egypt Business Forum is an official networking and business development event designed to provide Egypt and UAE companies with the knowledge and contacts essential to do business in both countries. This mission will also contribute towards the growth of the segment in the future.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Egypt Paperboard Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

