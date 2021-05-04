Egypt LED Lighting Market Revenue Growth & Opportunities by 2026 With Trends and Competitive Analysis

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Egypt LED Lighting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The Egypt LED lighting market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. A light-emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor component that generates visible light when an electric current transmits through it. As compared to incandescent bulbs and compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs), LED lighting solutions offer various benefits, including energy efficiency, longer lifespan, high brightness and intensity, low radiated heat and directional illumination. In Egypt, these solutions are employed to illuminate retail centers, education institutions, residential buildings and hospitals.

A rapid rise in energy consumption and the rising demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions are primarily driving the Egypt LED lighting market. Other than this, the Government of Egypt has been making efforts to escalate the installation of LED lights across the country, which is further supporting the market growth. It is upgrading the country’s lighting system by replacing traditional lightings with energy-efficient LED products in government buildings and residential and commercial spaces. Moreover, the market growth is being positively influenced by the increasing establishment of manufacturing plants with LED lighting solutions in the country. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Egypt LED lighting market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Egypt LED Lighting Market Segmentation:

