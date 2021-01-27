Egg Protein Market Future Prospects With Covid-19 Impact Analysis 2027 | Top Players- Danish Agro, Igreca S.A, Interovo Egg Group BV, Bouwhuis Enthoven

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Egg Protein Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

The major players covered in egg protein market are Avangardco Investments Public Ltd, SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP, Danish Agro, Igreca S.A, Interovo Egg Group BV, Bouwhuis Enthoven, BNL Food Group, Michael Foods, Inc, Rose Acre Farms, Hard Eight Nutrition LLC, OPTIMUM NUTRITION.INC, NOW, Naked Nutrition, Ultimate Paleo Protein, MRM Nutrition, IGRECA, Venkys, DaLian YiLian Technology Co,Ltd, among other domestic and global players.

Egg protein market is with a growth rate of 5.80% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Key factor driving the growth of the market are raising awareness among consumers towards favorable increase in sports activities, nutritional food and increased demand for performance nutrition and beverages.

Egg is an important food item, which provides micronutrients, fats and provides proteins to the human body. Egg has 6gm of protein and some other components such as vitaminB12, vitamin A, E, K and folic acid etc. Egg white is the major source of protein such as ovotransferrin, ovalbumin, ovomucoid, ovomucin and lysozyme among others. Egg protein is lactose-free and can be consumed by lactose intolerant individuals. Egg protein is consumed for muscle building and muscle repairing purposes, and also used for weight loss.

Increased health consciousness and growing awareness regarding health food are some of the drivers for the growth of the market. Increasing adoption of healthy lifestyle and fitness among young generation also helps in the growth factor for the market. Demand for dietary supplements which has egg proteins among consumers such as athletes also acts as a growth driver for the market. Increased popularity of flavored egg protein recommend the consumption of egg protein by fitness trainers, physicians, doctors to full fill the need of protein content of the body and is anticipated to drive the growth of the market that will create growth opportunity for egg protein market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Presence of hormones, antibodies and pharmaceuticals in egg powder can affect the health of the consumer that will act as a restrain, and further challenge the growth of the egg protein market in the forecast period mentioned above.

By Product Type (Egg White Powder and Egg Yolk Powder),

Flavors (Chocolate Flavor, Strawberry Flavor, Vanilla Flavor and Unflavored),

Distribution Channels (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Medical and Drug Stores and Online Stores),

Form (Solid and Liquid)

The countries covered in the egg protein market report are UU.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America is dominating the egg protein market due to the largest share in terms of revenue, with high consumption of additional protein content among individuals in the region.

