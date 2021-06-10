Egg Powder Market | Product Development Strategies by Key Players – SKM Egg Products Export, Rose Acre Farms Inc., Prime One Capital Ltd., Rembrandt Enterprises, Derovo Group

Egg Powder Market Outlook – 2028

Egg powder is the dried product obtained from eggs in the form of powdered texture. Egg is a highly consumed food product and is used as an ingredient due to its rich nutritional profile. Powdered egg is manufactured by drying and complete dehydration of eggs. Egg powder has been used since 1912 for cooking purposes. The modern manufacturing process of commercial egg powder was introduced in the 1930s by Albert Grant and Co. of the Mile End Road, London. Advancements in technology has led to the development of equipment and processing techniques such as spray drying. Commercially, egg powder is manufactured by the use of spray drier to obtain complete dehydrated egg powder. Egg powder is available in variants such as whole egg powder, egg yolk powder, egg albumen powder, and powdered egg mix. Eggs of chicken, duck, and quail are utilized for processing egg powder. Egg powder is widely applicable in culinary, bakery products, confectionery, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care products, and pet food.

Download Report Sample (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11401

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the commercial production of egg powder due to the initial shutdown of manufacturing units and shortage of manpower caused in the lockdown scenario.

The export and import ban implemented in several countries has disrupted the global supply chain of the egg powder market leading to changing market dynamics.

The egg powder market has initially faced uncertainty due to the domestic transportation restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown scenario. The procurement of eggs from poultry for the utilization in the processing of egg powder and further supply chain of the end product has become challenging. This has affected the sales and revenue of poultry farmers as well as the production of key players in the egg powder market.

The shutdown of distribution channels such as supermarket, retail stores, and bakeries has led to decline in sales and revenue of egg powder market.

Request for Customization of This Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11401

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Egg powder has gained wide applicability in several industries due to its beneficial properties. Advancement in technology and automation have presented opportunities for the production of variants of egg powder obtained from different species. Investment in R&D, surge in food processing technology, increasing awareness about new product launches, new product development, high nutritional value of eggs, lack of need for refrigeration, enhanced shelf life, inclination towards improving product quality, health benefits of egg consumption, nutritional enhancement of egg powder, variants in egg powder, increasing palatability of egg powder, addition of vegetable powder & other ingredients in egg powder, product according to the customer requirement, rehydration of egg powder, more convenient than the whole egg, use of particle size granulation, availability of raw material, utilization of egg powder in pet food & animal feed, customization of bakery mixes, applicability in nutraceutical and pharmaceutical, use for culinary purpose, e-commerce, low price of egg powder, increasing urbanization, changing food habits, increasing health & fitness consciousness, increased commercial production and trade of egg powder, and increasing disposable income are the key drivers which lead the growth of egg powder market. However, increased competition, traditional beliefs and practices, availability of whole eggs, allergies caused due to egg protein, level of bacterial contamination, the requirement of high automation, high manufacturing cost and infrastructure, reduction in nutrition quality due to drying temperatures, and government restrictions hinder the market growth.

The global egg powder market trends are as follows:

Availability of variants in egg powder

Surge in commercial requirement of dried egg powder has increased rather than the traditional liquid egg due to ease of use. An egg is a rich source of protein, vitamins, and minerals therefore its requirement and increasing use have led to the launch of variants in egg powder. Key manufacturers are inclined towards enhancing the nutritional value of egg powder and retaining the maximum amount of nutrients in the products while processing. Additionally, the formulation of powdered egg mix consisting of additives such as vegetable powder, salt, sugar, flour, and customization of egg powder ingredients according to the customer requirement such as bakery mix has increased. The industrial production of egg powder includes cleaning & candling, egg breaking & shell removal, filtration, pasteurization, spray drying, and freeze-drying, grinding, and packaging.

Whole egg powder find application in food products such as fast food preparations, crackers, cookies, noodles, and pasta. Egg albumen powder is used for fish products, meat products, potato preparations, doughnuts, biscuits, marshmallows, and mousse. Egg yolk powder is used for obtaining color, texture, and emulsion capacity mainly in mayonnaise, dressings, sauces, croissants, and others.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11401

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global egg powder industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global egg powder market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global egg powder market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides detailed global egg powder market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions Answered in the Egg Powder Market Research Report:

Which are the leading players active in the egg powder market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/11401

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com