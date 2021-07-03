Egg Packaging Market Material (Paper, Paperboard, Recycled Paper, Molded Cup, Plastic, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polystyrene, Others) Product type (Cartons, Trays, Containers, Others) Application (Retailing, Transportation, Others) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 2020 Global Trends, Opportunity and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2027

One of the prominent reasons of the expected increase in the demand is the fragility of eggs as they are sensitive food products and can be damaged easily so they packed properly, so that they can be easily carried from one place to another. The most common and popular method for storing and transporting eggs is within a dimpled shape carton, while the other packaging alternative includes trays, containers, tissue, polystyrene, and other related packaging materials.

Market scope and structure analysis

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Material, Product, Application, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Brodrene Hartmann AS, Placon Corp., Cascades Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., CELLULOSES DE LA LOIRE, MAUSER Corporate GmbH, CKF Inc., JIN FU HUA PACKAGING INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd., Sonoco Products Co. and Huhtamaki Oyj.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

COVID-19 hit the manufacturing stage of the egg packaging industry as the factories were closed worldwide and the scale of production got affected.

The selling points were made closed and people were quarantined in their homes which hampered the sales in various countries across the world.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

The poultry industry is one of the industries with low margins. Hence, the cost efficiency is really important for egg packaging market as the costly packaging options are not preferred by the people in the business. Influx of E-commerce and need of safer mechanisms for handling and transporting eggs are creating new opportunities for the players in the egg packaging market.

As there are stringent policies against the plastic usage by the institutions worldwide, the options like Green Containers and Cartons are expected to grow in the near future. Major players in the egg packaging market focus to come up with innovative ideas as some are focusing in providing dual-use based containers, which can be used to store eggs and later for other purposes like storing salads.

The global egg packaging market trends are as follows:

Trend of Rye Grass Cartons in the market of Egg Packaging

As an alternative to traditional cartons, the Rye Grass cartons are trending a lot in the market. The cartons are made up of rye grass and some part of cardboard, which in turn help promote the sustainability in the market.

One of the key players of the market, Huhtamaki, has introduced a new range with the name “GreeNest” egg cartons in the egg packaging segment. These packaging materials are 100% recyclable and also known to be reducing carbon footprint by the margin of 10%.

Change in eating behavior creating demand for Egg Packaging Market

Due to continuous increase in the per capita basis expenditure by the people on food consumption has been leading to the increase in the rate of multiplying food chains, cafes, and restaurants. The increase in expansion of food & beverage industry and people’s liking toward bakery products like cakes and pastries contribute majorly toward the growth of the market associated.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Material Paper Paperboard

Recycled Paper Molded Cup Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polystyrene Others Product type Cartons

Trays

Containers

Others Application Retailing

Transportation

Others

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global egg packaging industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global egg packaging market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global egg packaging market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global egg packaging market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Egg Packaging Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the egg packaging market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

