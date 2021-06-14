Egg Packaging Market 2021 Trends Analysis Report, Product and Forecast Period to 2028
The egg packaging market was valued at US$ 4,243.42 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,932.01 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.
nature of egg shells demands tough and secure packaging solution. Cartons, trays, baskets, and containers are a few of the most commonly used egg-packaging solutions. They are manufactured by using paperboard, recycled paper, polyethylene terephthalate, or polystyrene. These materials provide convenience and also help absorbing the stress or shock exerted during handling or transporting the eggs. Nonetheless, the egg packaging preserves the eggs from bacteria, tainting, natural predators, and loss of moisture. Also, possible crushing during handling, storage, or transportation of the eggs is protected by the egg packaging. Numerous eggs are broken during transportation as compared to any other step during processing and distribution.
Top Key Players:- Placon; MAUSER Group; Jin Fu Hua Packaging Industrial Co., Ltd; Huhtamaki Oyj; CKF Inc.; Cascades Inc.; Hartmann; Reynolds Group Holdings Limited; and Cellulose de la Loire
egg packaging in the form of trays, cardboard boxes, or cartons is majorly used for packaging the eggs. The cartons can give the most excellent mechanical protection for the eggs. The cartons have a dimpled form and the structure helps in protecting the eggs against stresses and shocks exerted during storage and transportation thereby, curbing the possible damage or crushing of the eggshells. Hence, the manufacturers are introducing egg boxes of multiple shapes and sizes to provide convenience for storage and transportation of the eggs. Thus, the rising preference for egg packaging products in the form of trays, cardboard boxes, or cartons for transporting eggs is driving the egg packaging market growth.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Egg Packaging Market
The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) during December 2019. As of February 2021, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Spain, and the UK are among the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The outbreak is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The food and beverage is one of the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. For instance, China is the global manufacturing hub and largest raw material supplier for various industries and it was among one of the worst affected countries.
The report includes the segmentation of the global Egg Packaging market as follows:
Egg Packaging Market, by Material
• Paper
o Paperboard
o Recycled Paper
• Plastic
o Polyethylene Terephthalate
o Polystyrene
Egg Packaging Market, by Packaging Type
• Cartons
• Containers
• Trays
The lockdown of various plants and factories in China have restricted the global supply chains and disrupted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and various products sales. Various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are hindering the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. All these factors are hampering the food and beverage industry and thus acting as restraining factors for the growth of various markets related to this industry.
