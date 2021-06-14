Egg Packaging Market 2021 Trends Analysis Report, Product and Forecast Period to 2028

The egg packaging market was valued at US$ 4,243.42 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,932.01 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

nature of egg shells demands tough and secure packaging solution. Cartons, trays, baskets, and containers are a few of the most commonly used egg-packaging solutions. They are manufactured by using paperboard, recycled paper, polyethylene terephthalate, or polystyrene. These materials provide convenience and also help absorbing the stress or shock exerted during handling or transporting the eggs. Nonetheless, the egg packaging preserves the eggs from bacteria, tainting, natural predators, and loss of moisture. Also, possible crushing during handling, storage, or transportation of the eggs is protected by the egg packaging. Numerous eggs are broken during transportation as compared to any other step during processing and distribution.