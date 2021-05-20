eFuse Market: Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment And Forecast Upto 2019 – 2027

Global eFuse Market: Introduction

An eFuse or electronic fuse is an electronic device integrated with an FET i.e. field effect transistor, which is used for circuit protection by adjusting voltages and currents to a safe level in case of fault. Moreover, eFuses are replacing traditional, large-sized fuses that are employed for device protection. In case of overload, eFuses disconnect the load from the main power supply so as to avoid damage or malfunctioning.

Generally, eFuses are used to provide protection to power supply line circuits. These include servers, gaming consoles, PCs, and other electronic equipment.

Typical applications of eFuses include routers, telecom switches, hard-disk drive and enterprise storage, and server systems

These fuses provide significant protection against overcurrent or inrush current and voltage, short circuits, and reverse current. Additionally, eFuses can repair themselves, without any need for human intervention. These fuses have integrated power switches and control circuits that rapidly sense the overvoltage and overcurrent and react to nullify its effect.

Several organizations use conventional circuit protection devices instead of eFuse; however, these devices cannot provide quick protection to the circuit

Two types of eFuses are available in the market: latched type and auto-retry type. A latched type of eFuse recovers the circuit with the help of an external signal, while the auto-retry type eFuse recovers the circuit automatically.

Rise in Demand of Cloud Computing Worldwide Boosting Global eFuse Market

Rising volume of data worldwide led by proliferation of mobile devices and penetration of the Internet is projected to drive the demand for solid state drives i.e. SSDs across the globe during the forecast period. Furthermore, SSDs are replacing the traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), as the number of data centers is increasing worldwide. SSDs are devices that use integrated circuit assemblies in the form of memory for data storage. In SSD applications, eFuses are used to limit the current surge and overcurrent and to identify the power loss. Moreover, the current-limiting function of eFuses helps SSDs in avoiding system downtime.

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Market

In terms of region, the global eFuse market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global eFuse market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of eFuses operate in the region, which are constantly investing in the development of technologically advanced products. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India contribute to the major market share of the region.

The eFuse market in North America and Europe is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period, owing to expanded offerings of eFuses by established players in the region. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global eFuse market was highly fragmented in 2018. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and new product development to meet the risen demand for eFuses.