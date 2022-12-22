eFootball 2023 v2.3.0 patch notes

eFootball 2023 v2.3.0 is now stay within the recreation throughout all main platforms, with some noticeable adjustments being made. A few of these can be welcome information for the neighborhood as they’ve been asking for them for a very long time. Probably the most noticeable areas of enchancment is footballers’ response to tackles, particularly whereas carrying the ball.

Nevertheless, this isn’t the one space in eFootball 2023 v2.3.0 that has obtained the builders’ consideration, as different key elements like passing and capturing have additionally been modified. Konami has continued to implement adjustments based mostly on the suggestions they’ve obtained from the neighborhood, and the eFootball 2023 v2.3.0 patch is a direct results of that.

Let us take a look at the entire set of notes for the eFootball 2023 v2.3.0 patch. That is additionally accessible on Konami’s official web site and was posted after the prolonged upkeep on Thursday, December 22. Whereas the precise implications are but to be absolutely understood, eFootball 2023 followers are hoping that a number of the most persistent points which have plagued the sport will now be resolved.

eFootball 2023 v2.3.0 patch will try to enhance the sport to a degree the place it will possibly attain its potential

Regardless of eFootball 2023 getting off to a horrible begin final yr, Konami have accelerated the seasonal replace course of. Since then, the state of affairs has regularly improved, regardless that a number of issues are but to be addressed. Primarily based on eFootball 2023 v2.3.0’s patch notes, enhancements have been made to sure key areas.

eFootball 2023 v2.3.0 introduces main adjustments to the core gameplay, and the sport ought to really feel pretty completely different from what it was earlier than. With adjustments throughout each main facet, gamers can anticipate a greater expertise throughout matches, particularly towards human opponents in eFootball 2023 v2.3.0.

Each change from the patch notes has been listed under:

Applied changes in order that gamers can be much less prone to transfer away from the ball after they make contact with an opponent whereas dribbling.

Applied changes to reinforce maneuverability following a Sharp Contact.

Applied changes relating to physique contacts so {that a} Protect will solely be triggered when inside a sure distance from the opposing participant.

Applied changes in order that when inputting a ball contact command in addition to a Protect command at occasions of ball rivalry, the ball contact command enter will now be prioritized and situations of possession loss because of the Protect command being prioritized can be decreased.

Applied changes in order that when inputting a move command, a extra satisfactory goal can be chosen with respect to the directional enter and Energy Gauge enter.

Applied changes in order that by means of passes will now be performed in direction of areas which might be more durable for defenders to intercept with respect to the opposition gamers’ positioning and path of motion.

Applied changes in order that when a participant makes physique contact as he jumps for a header, it’s now much less seemingly for the participant to lose his steadiness.

Applied changes in order that gamers will now transfer to an satisfactory place in anticipation of oncoming mid-air balls in a faster method.

In situations the place a directional enter is carried out on the similar time with a cross command simply earlier than the participant traps the ball, the directional key enter could possibly be registered as a ball contact path as an alternative of a cross path, which causes the participant to make an pointless flip. As such, changes had been carried out in order that when gamers attempt to lure the ball at a sure velocity, these combos of command inputs is not going to have an effect on the path of the upcoming ball contact, and the participant will play a cross proper after taking a contact.

Applied changes to the triggering circumstances of blocking motions when defending oncoming pictures or crosses.

Fastened the problem relating to man-marking the place gamers’ positioning could also be unnatural when the opposition is attacking deep within the group’s personal half.

Applied changes relating to man-marking in order that gamers will now place themselves extra adequately, with respect to the opposition ball holder’s place.

Applied changes to the positioning of gamers throughout a Match-up.

Fastened the problem relating to offside selections the place if a foul is dedicated instantly after an offside because of physique contact, the following foul is prioritized and therefore a foul known as as an alternative of the offside.

Fastened the problem relating to foul selections the place a foul could also be known as if the participant who’s first to the ball makes a slight physique contact with the opposition participant in a level that ought to not quantity to a foul.

Fastened the problem relating to vs AI Matches the place Match-ups carried out in defensive situations by the AI-controlled group might typically be unnatural.

Fastened the problem the place gamers with the “Anchor Man” Taking part in Type might place themselves in an unnaturally ahead place within the opposition half throughout offensive situations, even when all different opposition gamers have tracked again into their very own half.

Fastened the problem the place gamers with the “Anchor Man” Taking part in Type might chase the opposition ball holder all the best way to a ahead place throughout defensive situations.

Applied changes in order that gamers with the “Observe Again” Taking part in Type will go into wider positions in makes an attempt to achieve again possession throughout defensive situations.

Fastened the problem the place the cursor might unnecessarily change even when Cursor Change is ready to “Semi-Help”.

Moreover, eFootball v2.3.0 additionally fixes different bugs which have been reported within the recreation earlier than.

The applying might crash attributable to an error.

On-line matches that concluded usually could also be deemed as forfeited matches.

On-line matches might immediately turn into inoperable and be deemed as forfeited matches.

In added time, the sport might finish when the ball hits the goalkeeper and is about to enter the objective.

In the primary menu of Problem Occasions, forfeited matches could also be displayed as 0-0 in Match Historical past.

The replay transition animation could also be performed at a delayed timing, therefore replays could also be performed earlier than the animation is displayed.

In some stadiums, the patterns of the towels held by followers might change in sure cutscenes.

In some languages, the commentary group might point out the fallacious identify for the opposing group in sure situations.

Goalkeepers might make unnatural actions after touchdown from a save.

Gamers who fell to the bottom might make unnatural actions when getting up.

In “Trial Match”, Off-the-Ball Controls instructions can’t be canceled throughout Fast Restarts.

In Sport Plan, sure menu operations might trigger the cursor to not transfer appropriately.

In Sport Plan, toggling the data panel on the right-hand aspect of the display because the cursor strikes between “Staff” and “Techniques” will outcome within the info panel switching by itself because the cursor switches.

In “Genuine Staff”, performing Auto-pick gamers beneath Sport Plan will outcome within the substitutes being listed in a non-positional order.

In Sport Plan beneath [Extras] > [Training], In-match Roles will nonetheless be appointed to gamers who’ve already been subbed off.

When not linked to the Web, the transition between the Title Display screen and the High Menu is excessively lengthy.

When not linked to the Web, unrelated alert messages could also be displayed.

In Occasions with no affect on Courtesy Ranking, the alert message that signifies Courtesy Ranking adjustments is erroneously displayed.

If person releases a participant whereas taking part in a Problem Occasion, their group might then be erroneously deemed to haven’t met the Occasion Circumstances regardless that all Circumstances are met.

In [Extras] > [Training], repeatedly opening and shutting the in-match Pause Menu will outcome within the command guides on the underside half of the Choices display being hidden.

In some languages, sure on-screen texts are displayed in incorrect show positions.

In some languages, the top of sentences could also be displayed erroneously in sure screens.

eFootball 2023 v2.3.0 has additionally made some updates to the kits of golf equipment and nationwide groups. These adjustments ought to replicate throughout group choice if a participant has already downloaded and put in eFootball 2023 v2.3.0.

Up to date the participant roster for sure Campeonato Brasileiro (Brazilian League) golf equipment.

Up to date varied participant and supervisor information.

The next information has additionally been up to date:

Uniforms

Subject-side promoting boards

Media backdrops

Cleats

Commentary

Pictures

eFootball 2023 v2.3.0 is the most important replace of the sport for the reason that mid-November patch. Konami has taken greater than a month to implement these adjustments, and eFootball 2023 v2.3.0 has lastly arrived after a delay. Shifting ahead, gamers will hope that the a number of the beforehand reported issues will stop to exist.



