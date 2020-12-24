Efficacy Testing Market Report- CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period | Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth

The global efficacy testing market is projected to reach USD 333 million by 2025 from USD 261 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The global efficacy testing market is projected to reach USD 333 million by 2025 from USD 261 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Efficacy Testing Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Charles River Laboratories (US), WuXi AppTec (China), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), SGS (Switzerland), Intertek Group (UK), Nelson Laboratories, LLC (a Sotera Health company, US), Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (US), Almac Group (UK), North American Science Associates, Inc. (US), Toxikon (US), Pacific Biolabs (US), MSL Solution Providers (UK), Intertek Group PLC (UK), Accugen Laboratories, Inc. (US), Consumer Product Testing Company (US), Lucideon (UK), BioScience Laboratories, Inc. (US), ALS Limited (Australia), Microchem Laboratory (US), Oxford Biosciences Ltd. (UK), Abbott Analytical (Australia), Helvic Laboratories (a Tentamus Company, UK), Honeyman Group Limited (UK), Danish Technological Institute (DTI, Denmark), and BluTest Laboratories Limited (UK).

The report segments the efficacy testing market based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW), service type (disinfectant efficacy testing and antimicrobial/preservative efficacy testing), application (pharmaceutical manufacturing applications, cosmetics and personal care product applications, consumer product applications, and medical device applications).

In the traditional test method, a sample of the pharmaceutical or cosmetic product is inoculated with a microbial suspension of a population of a regulatory recognized key microorganism. This is followed by sampling and the determination of the number of colony-forming units (CFU) and the microbial survival rate with the help of aerobic plate count, surface spread, or membrane filtration techniques after a suitable incubation time. As these test methods are in accordance with the guidelines and standards set by regulatory authorities, they are widely used by service providers

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the fast-growing pharmaceutical industry in this region, favorable government policies, and the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies establishing manufacturing facilities in APAC countries.

North America accounted for the largest share of the efficacy testing market. Factors such as the presence of a wellestablished pharmaceutical industry in the region, the high R&D expenditure, a strong presence of major service providers, and rising outsourcing of analytical testing (including efficacy testing) by pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies in the region are the major factors driving the market growth.

