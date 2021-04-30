Effective amendment of the Climate Protection Act | Free press

On behalf of the Constitutional Court, the federal government must improve the climate protection law. Associations are urging the government to take action. Now everything should go very quickly.

Berlin (dpa) – Following the Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling, the federal government is pushing for a rapid amendment to the climate protection law.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said the federal government will do everything it can to propose a bill during this term. Seibert spoke of a groundbreaking judgment. The main demands of the court on the government have yet to be implemented during this term. The new Bundestag is elected on September 26.

Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had previously stated: “I have agreed with the Chancellor that the new climate protection law will enter into force during this term. Together with the Federal Minister for the Environment, I will soon submit a proposal for more climate protection. “

The Karlsruhe judges had required the legislator to further fine-tune the greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for the period after 2030 by the end of next year. This concerns the Climate Protection Act, which has so far established the permitted annual emission amounts for the years up to 2030 for the energy sector, industry, transport and agriculture, among others. Constitutional complaints from various climate defenders have been partially successful.

