EEG Machines Market Growth Is Driven By The Increasing Demands of Various Therapies and Geographical Regions- 2027

An electroencephalography (EEG) machine is a medical device that helps medical professionals monitor the brain’s electrical signals. The electrical signals transmitted are relatively weak and thus require amplification. An amplifier is used to magnify the voltage. An EEG device’s readings are utilized to diagnose various neurological disorders and monitor sleep disorders and patients under anesthesia during medical procedures such as surgery. The equipment works with the help of electrodes attached to the scalp’s scalp to collect the brain wave’s reading. EEG machine is mostly used in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.

The EEG machines market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as integrated EEG, and portable EEG. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as disease diagnosis, sleep monitoring, anesthesia monitoring trauma and surgery, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, research laboratories, and others.

The List of Companies

dvanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

Cadwell Industries, Inc.

Cephalon A/S

Compumedics Limited

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Neurostyle Pte Ltd.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

