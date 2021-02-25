EEG devices Market Size to Expand At 8.9% CAGR by 2027, Based On Increasing Demand for EEG Devices, Market is expected to reach US$ 1,764.27 Mn in 2027 | Neuroelectrics, ANT Neuro, Mitsar Co. Ltd., Neurosky, Biosemi

The global EEG devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,764.27 Mn in 2027 from US$ 830.71 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019-2027.

EEG Devices Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global EEG devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The key factors that are driving the growth of the market are growing incidences of neurovascular disorders and a significantly rising elderly population. However, restraints such as the high cost of EEG devices are likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

the multi-channel EEG systems are projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to its various applications in recording electrical activities in the brain to detect strokes, neurological disorders, and other brain disorders.

Global EEG Devices Market – By Product

32-channel EEG

25-channel EEG

40-channel EEG

Multi channel EEG

21-channel EEG

8-channel EEG

Global EEG Devices Market – By Application

Brain Tumors

Head Trauma

Sleep Disorders

Neuroscience

Others

Global EEG Devices Market – By Device Type

Standalone Devices

Portable Devices

Global EEG Devices Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

The companies operating in the EEG devices market have been implementing various strategies to grow in their corresponding markets; this has, in turn, enabled them to bring various changes in the market. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, and approvals of their product portfolio and acquisitions for the growth of their organizations.

EEG Devices Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

Brain Products GmbH

g.tec medical engineering GmbH

Cognionics, Inc.

Wearable Sensing

Neuroelectrics

ANT Neuro

Mitsar Co. Ltd.

Neurosky

Biosemi

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

EMOTIV

MUSE

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Bitbrain Technologies

EEG Devices Market Segmental Overview:

The report specifically highlights the EEG Devices market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction EEG Devices Market – Key Takeaways Research Methodology EEG Devices Market – Market Landscape EEG Devices Market – Global Analysis EEG Devices Market Analysis– by Treatment EEG Devices Market Analysis– by Distribution Channel EEG Devices Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global EEG Devices Market EEG Devices Market – Industry Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

To comprehend global EEG Devices market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

