EEG Devices Market Business Opportunity 2021 – Top Companies Brain Products, Neurosky, Bitbrain Technologies, Neuroelectrics, Mitsar

The global EEG devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,764.27 Mn in 2027 from US$ 830.71 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019-2027.

The EEG devices market on the basis of product is segmented into 8-channel EEG, 21-channel EEG, 25-channel EEG, 32-channel EEG, 40-channel EEG, and multi-channel EEG. In 2018, the 32-channel EEG accounted for the largest market share in the global EEG devices market by product. Technological development in 32-channel EEG products and its high acceptance by healthcare professionals are the major factors driving the growth of the segment. Owing to factors such as increasing usage in the 32-channel EEG segment is anticipated to grow in the future. However, the multi-channel EEG systems are projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to its various applications in recording electrical activities in the brain to detect strokes, neurological disorders, and other brain disorders.

EEG Devices Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

Brain Products GmbH, g.tec medical engineering GmbH, Cognionics, Inc., Wearable Sensing, Neuroelectrics, ANT Neuro, Mitsar Co. Ltd., Neurosky, Biosemi, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., EMOTIV, MUSE, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Bitbrain Technologies, Natus Medical Incorporated and Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others.

Neurological diseases are the diseases of the spine, brain, and the nerves that connect them and provides oxygenated blood. The neurovascular systems are highly dependent on the continuous supply of oxygen and nutrients, which has been supplied by the arteries and veins. The amount of oxygen and nutrients to the brain is essential for its working; therefore, a defect in the system can impair the function, and it may quickly become a life-threatening factor.

The rising cases of brain tumors worldwide is the primary factor for the EEG devices market growth. For instance, as per the data of Lancet Neurol 2019; approximately 330 000 cases of central nervous system (CNS) cancer were reported in the world in 2016. The most regular type of essential CNS cancer is Glioma, which is a group of malignant brain tumors that includes high-grade Glioma or glioblastoma and low-grade Glioma (astrocytoma, oligodendroglioma). Thus, it is anticipated that the increasing prevalence of neurovascular diseases is likely to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To comprehend global EEG Devices market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

