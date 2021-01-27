Edutainment Market: Industry Perspective, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Edutainment Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Edutainment industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Edutainment Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global edutainment market is expected to grow with the healthy CAGR of 15.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.This rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing focus on investments by established players.

Market Definition: Global Edutainment Market

Edutainment is the combination of entertainment and education. The main purpose of edutainment is to create interest and attention of the teenagers and kids by engaging their feelings through a computer monitor containing brightly coloured animations. Edutainment market is changing for low cost games. The advantages of edutainment include improvement in creativity & visualization, personalized learning, collaborative and interactive learning as well as teaching methods. This will also help to develop digital culture in colleges, schools, universities as well as other educational institutes.

Market Drivers:

Increasing investments by established players for edutainment centers is driving the growth of the market

Introduction of advanced technology such as implementation of augmented and virtual reality technology in the education field may propel the market in the forecast period

Growing usage of social media, video streaming and mobile apps is fuelling the market growth

Rising disposable income will also boost the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Design complexity pertaining to the edutainment product may hamper the growth of the market

Lack of awareness about the model is restraining the market in the forecast period

High investment cost will also hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Edutainment Market

By Facility Size

5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft.

10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft.

20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft.

> 40,000 sq. ft.

By Gaming Type

Interactive

Non-Interactive

Explorative

Hybrid Combination Games

By Visitor Demographics

Children (0-12 years)

Teenager (13-18 years)

Young Adult (19-25 years)

Adult (25 + years)

By Revenue Source

Entry Fees & Tickets

Food & Beverages

Merchandising

Advertising

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia A.E South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Development in the Market:

In April 2018, Kinsane Entairtainment Inc. had introduced edutainment app named “Kin Toons-Nursery Rhyme DJ” which is available on App Store. This app is available for various countries in the world including Australia, U.S., New Zealand, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Philippines. With, this app the kids were able to learn difficult lessons very easily. Thus, the app launch will further help to increase the profit margin of the company

In January 2018, ConveGenius launched a multi-player contest platform and an edutainment gaming network ‘Battle of Minds’ which will strengthen edutainment gaming network. After this launch, the beta version of the Battle of Minds app had more than 700,000 plus screen views, 7,000 plus signups and over 100,000 plus challenges played within one month. With, this launch, the company has enhanced its product portfolio in the market

Competitive Analysis

Global edutainment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of edutainment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global edutainment market are Kidzania, The Plabo, Pororo Park, UAB Educatus, Meraas, A MAJID AL FUTTAIM COMPANY, Kidz Holding., EON Reality Inc., Jam Origin, K11, Plabo among others.

The Edutainment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Edutainment market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Edutainment market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Edutainment market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Edutainment. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

