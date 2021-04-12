Educational Robotics Market by Component, Product, Vertical and Region, Forecast to 2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy (Based on COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

“Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Educational Robotics Market

The Global aggregated revenue of education robotics will reach $25.54 billion during 2018-2025, driven by a growing adoption of smart education tools and robots in various school levels across the globe.

Highlighted with 51 tables and 61 figures, this 140-page report Global Educational Robotics Market by Component, Product, Vertical and Region 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide education robot market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global educational robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of component, product, application vertical and region.

Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Wheeled Robotics

Reconfigurable Robotics

Humanoid Robotics

On basis of application vertical, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

K-12 Schools

Colleges and Institutes

Other Domains

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by product type and application vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global educational robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global educational robotics market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDâ€™s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cytron Technologies

Evollve, Inc.

Fischertechnik GmbH

Innovation First International

Lego System A/S

Makeblock Co. Ltd.

Modular Robotics Incorporated

Parallax, Inc.

Pitsco, Inc.

Wonder Workshop

Major Point of TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 6

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 6

1.1.1 Industry Definition 6

1.1.2 Research Scope 8

1.2 Research Methodology 9

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 9

1.2.2 Market Assumption 10

1.2.3 Secondary Data 10

1.2.4 Primary Data 10

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 11

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 12

1.2.7 Research Limitations 13

1.3 Executive Summary 14

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 16

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 16

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 17

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 20

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 23

2.5 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 27

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component 31

3.1 Market Overview by Component 31

3.2 Global Educational Robot Hardware Market 2014-2025 34

3.3 Global Educational Robot Software Market 2014-2025 35

3.4 Global Educational Robot Services Market 2014-2025 36

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product 38

4.1 Market Overview by Product 38

4.2 Global Wheeled Educational Robotics Market 2014-2025 41

4.3 Global Reconfigurable Educational Robotics Market 2014-2025 42

4.4 Global Humanoid Educational Robotics Market 2014-2025 43

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application Vertical 45

5.1 Market Overview by Application Vertical 45

5.2 Global Educational Robotics Market for K-12 Schools 2014-2025 48

5.3 Global Educational Robotics Market for Colleges and Institutes 2014-2025 50

5.4 Global Educational Robotics Market in Other Domains 2014-2025 51

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 53

6.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2014-2025 53

6.2 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country 57

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market 57

6.2.2 U.S. Market 60

6.2.3 Canadian Market 62

6.3 European Market 2014-2025 by Country 64

6.3.1 Overview of European Market 64

6.3.2 Germany 67

6.3.3 UK 69

6.3.4 France 71

6.3.5 Russia 73

6.3.6 Italy 75

6.3.7 Rest of European Market 77

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country 78

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 78

6.4.2 Japan 82

6.4.3 China 84

6.4.4 India 86

6.4.5 Australia 88

6.4.6 South Korea 90

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 92

6.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025 by Country 93

6.5.1 Mexico 96

6.5.2 Brazil 98

6.5.3 Argentina 100

6.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 102

6.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2025 by Country 103

6.6.1 UAE 106

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia 108

6.6.3 Egypt 110

6.6.4 Other National Markets 112

7 Competitive Landscape 113

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors 113

7.2 Company Profiles 120

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 135

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 135

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 138

