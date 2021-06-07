Educational Robot Market Report by Type, Application and Regional Outlook 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in Educational Robot Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Educational Robot industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Educational Robot Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

The global educational robot market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2893.74 million by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 17.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising use of robots for educational purposes and technological advancements in the field of robotics.

Educational robots are specific task-based robots that enhance the scientific and technological atmosphere in schools & institutions. They transfer knowledge to its users with the help of latest technology and AI. They imply effective scientific learning, and serve as a companion cum teacher to kids. They teach and provide real world knowledge and application of math, science, programming and engineering, thereby facilitating easy and fun learning.

Market Drivers

Rising adoption of robots to tutor people with special needs

Rising demand for robots to teach kids in a fun and entertaining way

The increasing use of robots in the educational sector

Technological improvements and advancements in the area of robotics

The availability of AI- based robots, IoT and cloud

Rising demand for robots as a tutor plus a companion

Market Restraints

Large amounts of R&D expenditure required for initial start of business

Resistance from teaching staff to use robots, as they fear that robots would replace them

Segmentation: Global Educational Robot Market

By Component

Hardware Sensor Gyroscope Microphone Accelerometer Tilt Sensor Force/Torque Sensor Position Sensor Vision/Image Sensor Others Actuator Electrical Pneumatic Hydraulic Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Power Source Control System/Controller Body Material Others

Software

By Type

Humanoid

Non-Humanoid

By Educational Level

Elementary & High School Education

Higher Education

Special Education

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Hanson Robotics launched Little Sophia, a teacher cum companion for children of the age group of 7-13 years. Little Sophia would help kids grasp and learn new things in robotics, science, technology engineering, mathematics, coding, and artificial intelligence. Little Sophia, just like a human, expresses, sees, talks, sings, narrates stories, plays, and recognizes faces. Thus, she is teaches kids in the most fun and entertaining way.

In December 2017, BLUE FROG ROBOTICS (France) launched the emotional robot- BUDDY, which is one of the most advanced family, educational and entertainment robot. Buddy is a friend that understands, protects and interacts with family members. It is the most suitable robot to teach, play and assist specially those children who have special needs.

Competitive Analysis: Global Educational Robot Market

Global educational robot market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of educational robot market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Educational Robot Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the educational robot market are SoftBank Corp., ROBOTIS, pal-robotics.com, HANSON ROBOTICS LTD., Wonder Workshop, Inc., , BLUE FROG ROBOTICS & BUDDY, Ozobot & Evollve, Inc., Makeblock Co., Ltd., fischertechnik GmbH, Advanced Robotics Artificial Intelligence, The LEGO Group., Pitsco, Inc. among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Educational Robot report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players.

