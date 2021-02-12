Educational Robot Market 2020 Trends and Precise Outlook- SoftBank Robotics, Robotis, Hanson Robotics Limited, Sanbot Innovation Technology, Ltd

The Global Educational Robot Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Educational Robot industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Educational Robot market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Educational Robot Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries. This research explores Covid-19, pre Covid-19 perspective and post Covid-19 market drives.

The educational robot market is expected to register a CAGR of 16% over the forecast period (2020- 2025).

Key Players: SoftBank Robotics, Robotis, Hanson Robotics Limited, Sanbot Innovation Technology, Ltd, Probotics America, Wonder Workshop, Inc, Aisoy Robotics, Blue Frog Robotics, Robobuilder Co.,Ltd., Adele Robots

Recent Developments:

– Jan 2019 – Hanson Robotics Limited one of the prominent players in the market announced their next innovation in consumer robots, Little Sophia. It is a tutorial companion that teaches STEM, coding, and Artificial intelligence (AI), with a playful personality and unmatched characteristics of the renowned Sophia the Robot.

– Oct 2019 – DOBOT, by Shenzhen Yuejiang Technology Co. Ltd, a global provider of robotics education solutions, unveiled its new product “Magician Lite”, a multi-functional lightweight intelligent robotic arm dedicated to K12 and STEM education.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

