Education union doubts mass vaccination of children | Free press

The Union for Education and Science (GEW) has doubts about a rapid mass vaccination of children in the summer. But there is a desire to offer children and young people a vaccination soon.

Berlin (dpa) – The Union for Education and Science (GEW) is skeptical about the hope of possible vaccinations for children in the summer.

GEW boss Marlis Tepe told the Funke media group newspapers that at the rate previously only offered for protective measures in schools, it was difficult to ‘imagine that children and young people could be vaccinated on such a large scale from June onwards. . before the summer holidays largely switch from distance and alternate courses to face-to-face education ».

It was the wish that it would be possible to offer children and young people a vaccination offer quickly, Tepe made clear. However, the period in which all this works is “still reading a lot of coffee grounds”. In addition, the conditions for this should be created. “At the moment there is still a lot of health protection for teachers, children and young people and their parents,” says Tepe. To this day, most teachers have not yet received an injection against Covid, including those who belonged to a risk group.

The vaccine manufacturer Biontech announced on Thursday that it would “in the coming days” request approval for its anticorona vaccine for 12-15 year olds “from the EU medicines agency (EMA).

