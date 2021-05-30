Education gap in aged care | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Anyone seeking training in geriatric care in Germany has a choice of thousands of homes and services – but many facilities fail to train despite staff shortages.

According to the latest figures, at the end of 2019, 9,614 nursing homes and 5,178 nursing services had trainees or retraining, the federal government is responding to a request from the left in the Bundestag, according to the German news agency in Berlin.

According to calculations by left-wing health expert Pia Zimmermann, who made the request, only 35.3 percent of outpatient care and support services trained. In the nursing home sector this is around 62 percent.

According to the latest figures, at the end of 2019, 57,210 trainees and retraining students were employed in the retirement homes, according to the federal government. In healthcare there were 14,598.

Zimmermann told the dpa: “There are still too few institutions providing training, although all residents in the home are now paying tuition and this is increasing.”

Zimmermann accused the government of “a race of failures and failures”. With the aim of increasing the number of students by ten percent, the database was initially lacking. Also, the responsibility is unclear if adjustments need to be made.

The then Federal Minister for the Family Franziska Giffey (SPD), Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) and Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) announced the increase in the number of students in early 2019. In the fight against the shortage of nursing staff, the number of apprentices and training institutes must increase by ten percent on a national average by 2023 compared to the previous year, it said at the time. This became a core objective of the government’s so-called Coordinated Care Action. Among other things, a publicity campaign for the nursing profession should help.

According to an interim report on the Joint Care Action from last year, the negative effects of the pandemic came to light. “While the corona pandemic has generated a lot of attention for healthcare on the one hand, it has strongly reduced the possibilities of healthcare institutions to actively advertise trainees in 2020,” the newspaper said.

The countries’ initial reactions were therefore inconsistent. Bavaria and Saxony-Anhalt have confirmed a significant increase in the number of trainees compared to the previous year – by about 10 percent and 11.6 percent, respectively. North Rhine-Westphalia, Hamburg, Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia assumed an increase in the number of pupils compared to the previous year. Berlin, Baden-Württemberg, Brandenburg and Saxony showed a downward trend.

At the beginning of 2020, a new nursing course started. The nursing course, which was previously arranged separately, has been merged into a joint training course for nursing care for the sick, children and the elderly.

The coalition is currently fighting for national regulations to improve pay for those working in aged care. If possible, Heil and Spahn want to present a common concept in the coming weeks. Zimmermann said the gross pay gap of about $500 a month between nursing and caring for the elderly was “a huge problem”.

From 2023, generalist trained nurses would leave technical schools, so the left-wing politician. “This will increase the staff shortage in the elderly care.” To prevent this, the nursing staff would need generally binding collective wages. A reform of long-term care insurance is then necessary, so that higher wages can be financed without increasing co-payments.