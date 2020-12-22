Education and Learning Analytics Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | TABLEAU SOFTWARE, ALTERYX, INC., QlikTech, Saba Software and More

Education and Learning Analytics Market research report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. The report not only takes into consideration all the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis but also gives all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period. This industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The Education and Learning Analytics Market report acts as a window to the industry which gives description of what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.

The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are evaluated in the persuasive Education and Learning Analytics Market report. The report gives market analysis by taking into account market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry. This market report estimates, Global market development trends for industry. The report also provides the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. Lastly, the report makes few important proposals for a new project of Education and Learning Analytics Market before evaluating its feasibility.

Market Analysis: Global Education and Learning Analytics Market is driven by the need for improving decision making using data and latest technology, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 2.8 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13.30 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 21.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in education and learning analytics market are Microsoft, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, TABLEAU SOFTWARE, ALTERYX, INC., QlikTech, Saba Software, SkyPrep Inc, Information Builders, Watershed Systems, Inc., Oracle, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Schoology, iSpring Solutions Inc., G-Cube, Latitude CG, LLC, Mindflash Technologies Inc., Alation Inc., InetSoft Technology Corp., Yellowfin Business Intelligence, D2L Corporation and others.

Education and Learning Analytics Market Segmentation: Global Education and Learning Analytics Market, By Application (People acquisition and retention, Curriculum development and intervention, Performance management, Budget and finance management, Operations management, others), Components (Software, Services), End-Users (Academic, Enterprise/corporate), Analytics Types (Predictive analytics, Prescriptive analytics, Descriptive analytics), Deployment Models (On-premises, Cloud), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Education and Learning Analytics Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Rising need for solving problems and decision making on the basis of data for improving the quality inferences

Lack of awareness and trained resources for managing education analytics solutions

In September 2018, the up gradations in SAP Analytics Cloud solution by SAP SE for detecting the problems pro-actively, and reducing risk for the problem statements or projects. Also, the solution helps in enabling the creation of advanced dashboards and storyboards autonomously, and helps the vendors, suppliers for keeping track of the operations by getting inferences out of the complex data.

Global education and learning analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of education and learning analytics market for Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Table of Contents-Snapshot

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

