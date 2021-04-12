Education and Learning Analytics Market is expected to grow at Huge CAGR of 22% in the forecast period

Education and learning analytics is a measurement, collection, analysis and reporting regarding learners and their contexts so as to optimize learning and understand the environment in which it occurs. This technique help teacher to progress their student’s knowledge and skills and also provides helpful help for both students and educators.

Education and learning analytics market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 22% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on education and learning analytics provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The increasing technological investments among education institutes have been directly influencing the growth of education and learning analytics market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the growing need for data-driven decisions to improve education quality is also flourishing the growth of the education and learning analytics market. Furthermore, the growing use of e-learning and mobile learning is also acting as an active growth driver towards the growth of the education and learning analytics market. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the potential of learning analytics in enhancing or changing a learning system in response to student performance is creating a huge demand for education and learning analytics as well as lifting the growth of the education and learning analytics market.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the education and learning analytics market report are SAP SE, TABLEAU SOFTWARE, LLC, Microsoft, IBM Corporation, ALTERYX, INC., QlikTech International AB, SkyPrep Inc, ibi, Watershed Systems, Inc., Oracle, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Schoology, G-Cube, Latitude CG, LLC, Mindflash, Alation, Inc., MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED, iSpring Solutions Inc., InetSoft Technology Corp and D2L Corporation, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Education and Learning Analytics Market

Education and learning analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, analytics types, deployment model, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

The component segment of the education and learning analytics market is segmented into software and services. Services have further been segmented into managed services, professional services, support and maintenance and consulting.

On the basis of analytics types, the education and learning analytics market is segmented into predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics and descriptive analytics.

On the basis of deployment model, the education and learning analytics market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.

Based on application, the education and learning analytics market is segmented into people acquisition and retention, curriculum development and intervention, performance management, budget and finance management, operations management and others.

The end user segment of the education and learning analytics market is segmented into academic and enterprises. Academic is further segmented into k-12 and higher education. Enterprises have further been segmented into retail, financial services, healthcare, public sector and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Education and Learning Analytics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Education and Learning Analytics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Education and Learning Analytics Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Education and Learning Analytics market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Education and Learning Analytics market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Education and Learning Analytics market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

