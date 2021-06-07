Education and Learning Analytics Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Education and Learning Analytics Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Education and Learning Analytics industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Education and Learning Analytics Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Education and learning analytics market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 22% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on education and learning analytics provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Education and learning analytics is a measurement, collection, analysis and reporting regarding learners and their contexts so as to optimize learning and understand the environment in which it occurs. This technique help teacher to progress their student’s knowledge and skills and also provides helpful help for both students and educators.

The increasing technological investments among education institutes have been directly influencing the growth of education and learning analytics market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the growing need for data-driven decisions to improve education quality is also flourishing the growth of the education and learning analytics market. Furthermore, the growing use of e-learning and mobile learning is also acting as an active growth driver towards the growth of the education and learning analytics market. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the potential of learning analytics in enhancing or changing a learning system in response to student performance is creating a huge demand for education and learning analytics as well as lifting the growth of the education and learning analytics market. However, the lack of awareness and skilled resources to supervise education analytics solutions are acting as the major limitations for the growth of education and learning analytics in the above mentioned forecasted period, whereas the lack of understanding of the learning analytics ecosystem by executives and poor institutional infrastructure raising stewardship, data quality and standardization issues have the potential to challenge the education and learning analytics market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Likewise, the rising cloud-based learning analytics solutions and introduction of machine learning and artificial intelligence will further caters ample new opportunities that will lead to the growth of the education and learning analytics market in the above mentioned forecasted period.

This education and learning analytics market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on education and learning analytics market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Education and Learning Analytics Market Scope and Market Size

Education and learning analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, analytics types, deployment model, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

The component segment of the education and learning analytics market is segmented into software and services. Services have further been segmented into managed services, professional services, support and maintenance and consulting.

On the basis of analytics types, the education and learning analytics market is segmented into predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics and descriptive analytics.

On the basis of deployment model, the education and learning analytics market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.

Based on application, the education and learning analytics market is segmented into people acquisition and retention, curriculum development and intervention, performance management, budget and finance management, operations management and others.

The end user segment of the education and learning analytics market is segmented into academic and enterprises. Academic is further segmented into k-12 and higher education. Enterprises have further been segmented into retail, financial services, healthcare, public sector and others.

Education and Learning Analytics Market Country Level Analysis

Education and learning analytics market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by country, component, analytics types, deployment model, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the education and learning analytics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America leads the education and learning analytics market due to the high adoption of the latest technologies and increasing number of international students for studying in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate of over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 owing to the enterprise sector, explicitly the IT & telecommunication and e-commerce industries in emerging countries such as India, China and Japan is anticipated to be a key adopter of a wide range of education and learning analytics solutions within this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Education and Learning Analytics Market Share Analysis

Education and learning analytics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to education and learning analytics market.

The major players covered in the education and learning analytics market report are SAP SE, TABLEAU SOFTWARE, LLC, Microsoft, IBM Corporation, ALTERYX, INC., QlikTech International AB, SkyPrep Inc, ibi, Watershed Systems, Inc., Oracle, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Schoology, G-Cube, Latitude CG, LLC, Mindflash, Alation, Inc., MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED, iSpring Solutions Inc., InetSoft Technology Corp and D2L Corporation, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Major Highlights of Education and Learning Analytics market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Education and Learning Analytics market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Education and Learning Analytics market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Education and Learning Analytics market.

