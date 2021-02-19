EdTech and Smart Classroom Market To See Extraordinary Growth | Apple Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Blackboard Inc.

Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Size study, by Hardware (Interactive, Displays and Interactive Projectors), by Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), by Education System (Learning Management System, Student Information System, Classroom Assessment System, Classroom Collaboration System, Classroom Management System, Document Management System, Student Response System and Talent Management System), by Enabling Technology (Gamification, Analytics, ERP, Security and Advanced Technology), by End User (Kindergarten, K-12 and Higher Education) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider EdTech and Smart Classroom market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, EdTech and Smart Classroom market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Key Segments Studied in the Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market

Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market is valued approximately at USD 73.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. EdTech and Smart Classroom includes the adoption of advanced teaching methods that include white boards, projectors, and smart notebooks etc., for better understanding of students and also appreciates student to learn new technology. EdTech and Smart Classroom is a combination of learning modes, educational products, and applications. The growing technological advancements in educational sector as well as replacement of traditional classroom teaching methods with EdTech and Smart Classroom has driven the demand for this market. The rising government investment in education sector, growing adoption of eLearning solutions and rising use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning in smart learning, encourages the growth of EdTech and Smart Classroom Market. For instance: as per Union Budget 2020-21, Indian government invested around USD 8.56 billion (Rs 59,845 crore) for Department of School Education and Literacy. Thus, government initiatives and investment will further drive the demand for EdTech and Smart Classrooms. Furthermore, the introduction of products and other strategic alliances by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 05th May 2020, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), launched Open P-TECH digital platform, content in English, Portuguese and Spanish. It is a free digital education platform, offers training in technologies such as AI, cloud computing and cybersecurity, along with professional skills, like design thinking etc., specially designed for workplace learning and digital skills. However, increasing cyberattacks on educational institutes and enterprises to raise data security and privacy concerns is the major factor restraining the growth of global EdTech and Smart Classroom market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of economically and technologically advanced countries such as the US and Canada, and emerging technologies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Apple Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Dell EMC

Google, LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Instructure, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Hardware:

Interactive Displays

Interactive Projectors

Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Education System:

Learning Management System

Student Information System

Classroom Assessment System

Classroom Collaboration System

Classroom Management System

Document Management System

Student Response System

Talent Management System

By Enabling Technology:

Gamification

Analytics

ERP

Security

Advanced Technology

By End User:

Kindergarten

K-12

Higher Education

Target Audience of the Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Study Explore:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

